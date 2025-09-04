College football rankings show why Wisconsin Badgers must dominate Middle Tennessee State in Week 2
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't just playing a bad team in Week 2. They're playing maybe the worst team in college football.
Analysts from CBS Sports and USA Today think so.
Both outlets updated their rankings of all 136 FBS teams entering the second week of the season.
USA Today has Middle Tennessee State as the worst team in the country. CBS Sports has them second-worst, ahead of only Kent State.
The Blue Raiders lost last week 34-17 to an FCS school in Austin Peay. At one point in the second quarter, Middle Tennessee State trailed 21-0.
If the Governors (yes, that's Austin Peay's mascot) can put up that kind of game, then a Big Ten program like the Badgers should wipe the floor with them.
Anything short of a complete blowout will be a massive disappointment for Wisconsin. Even a close win would feel like a disaster.
After a 17-0 shutout of Miami (OH) in the season opener, Badgers fans shouldn't have any concerns about Week 2.
But with Alabama on the horizon for Week 3, Wisconsin needs to tune up and look like a well-oiled machine against the Blue Raiders punching bag and get their backups plenty of run in the second half too.