Should Wisconsin Badgers move star right tackle Riley Mahlman to left tackle to fix offensive line?
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to shake up their starting offensive line to find the right combination before Big Ten conference play begins.
They experimented with a few different arrangements during spring and fall camp, but Luke Fickell might need to try something a little more drastic with the season underway.
A lot of the talk has been about potentially moving left guard Joe Brunner out to left tackle, but what if instead, the Badgers flipped right tackle Riley Mahlman over to the left side?
The idea already has some rumblings on social media after observant fans noticed a picture from practice where Mahlman was on the opposite side of the team's huddle.
That doesn't necessarily mean Wisconsin is moving forward with the change for Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State, but the team could be trying some different options.
The goal for every offensive line is to put the five best players on the field. If current left tackle Davis Heinzen isn't one of them, the coaching staff's job is to figure out who is instead.
That player could be redshirt senior JP Benzschawel, who is listed as the backup right tackle on the team's depth chart.
He's never started a game in his college career, but he's filled in occasionally at both guard spots and has the most experience of the Badgers backup linemen.
Benzschawel was in the competition to start at right guard this offseason, with no real competition open at right tackle. But at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, he has the size and versatility to play outside or in, just like his older brother Beau Benzschawel, who went onto the NFL after playing at Wisconsin.
At the end of their Week 1 game against Miami (OH), the Badgers opted to put redshirt junior Layton Nelson in at left tackle for a few snaps, so the coaching staff has a few different options to consider.
They could also stick with Heinzen for one more game and see how he fares against a Middle Tennessee State team he should dominate.