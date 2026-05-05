New Badgers QB Deuce Adams Describes Biggest Difference Between Louisville and Wisconsin

Former Louisville quarterback Deuce Adams had no shortage of reasons to transfer to Wisconsin this offseason.

“I'm going in with three years left. It’s a great university with great coaches. Coach Fick is a great coach. I had a previous relationship with Coach Grimes, Obviously I can relate to Coach Guiton a little bit. I think it’s a good situation for me," he told reporters this spring.

The gunslinger from Austin, Texas spent two quiet seasons at Louisville. He took one snap as a true freshman and appeared in six games (with one start) as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

As mentioned, Adams knew Wisconsin's offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and was also friends with Mason Reiger, who transferred from Louisville to Wisconsin last offseason and became the team's best pass-rusher. Though their time in Madison didn't overlap, they bonded about the culture shock of going from Louisville, Kentucky to Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin quarterback Deuce Adams. | Christian Borman.

“That’s my boy, we used to hang out a little bit at Louisville," Adams said. "He came up to a spring practice, this is before spring break, and we were talking, like, ‘man, this is way different from Louisville.’ We both love it.”

When asked exactly how Wisconsin is different from Louisville, Adams didn't hesitate.

“The campus life. Louisville is a great university, but the campus is nothing like Madison, let’s be honest," he said.

It's no surprise that Adams, who hails from a bustling, culturally rich town such as Austin enjoys the vibrance that Madison has to offer.

Adams progressing through the spring

Wisconsin quarterback Deuce Adams. | Christian Borman.

When the Badgers added Adams to their transfer portal haul, he looked like the obvious candidate for the backup quarterback job. Returnee Carter Smith still has plenty of development to do as a passer, while incoming freshman Ryan Hopkins is just that — an early enrollee freshman who should technically still be in high school.

Adams quickly surpassed Smith, but he's neck-and-neck with the exceedingly impressive freshman Hopkins for the QB2 gig.

It's been perhaps more competition than Adams was expecting, but the quiet, reserved signal-caller oozes a steady confidence.

“Sticking to your routine, operating how you know how to operate," he said when asked how he's approaching the quarterback battle.

Adams appears right at home in Madison. Though he's encountered stiffer competition than he might have anticipated for the backup quarterback job, he's very comfortable with the coaching staff and seems to love his new city and environment.