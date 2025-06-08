Offensive linemen rankings show Wisconsin Badgers are still major OL factory
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had the success in recent years that fans have become accustomed to, but that hasn't stopped the program from remaining an offensive line factory.
Just look at some of the top linemen in the NFL, and you'll see plenty of ex-Badgers.
The analysts over at PFF ranked the top tackles, guards and centers in the league, and Wisconsin is well represented on each list.
Joe Thomas used to be a mainstay on these lists, but Wisconsin still has Rob Havenstein representing UW on PFF's list of Top 32 offensive tackles in the league.
He has spent his entire 10 year career with the Los Angeles Rams since they drafted him in the second round back in 2015.
On the list of guards, veteran Badgers alumnus Kevin Zeitler cracked the top 10, along with Havenstein's former Rams teammate David Edwards, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
The state of Wisconsin should also get a nod for producing Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz, who played at nearby UW-Whitewater in Division-III.
Three former Badgers cracked PFF's list of top centers, with Joe Tippmann (New York Jets), Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders), and Tanor Bortolini (Indianapolis Colts) all stepping into starting roles this season.
