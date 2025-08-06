Position battles solidifying: 4 observations from Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice Wednesday
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers held their seventh practice of fall camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday.
The team was in full pads once again, and the session included plenty of 11 on 11 action.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI once again had boots on the ground to observe the session. Here are four observations from the Wednesday practice:
New players enter LB rotation
The Badges have almost exclusively deployed Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis at the inside linebacker position this offseason.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin opted to switch things up by frequently including Garrison Solliday and Thomas Heiberger with the ones. Whether it was due to injury or merely limiting his snaps, Alliegro didn't participate in his usual share of action.
Solliday made a few standout plays. The fifth-year senior converged on a Billy Edwards check down to Tyrell Henry and drove the receiver into the ground, popping the ball loose for a fellow defender to recover. Solliday also had a couple of nice run pursuits throughout practice.
Heiberger being on the field was a surprise, as the redshirt freshman sustained what appeared to be a serious leg injury during spring camp to the same knee that he injured leading up to the 2024 season. The previous injury prevented him from suiting up the whole year.
Position battles cool down
All eyes have been on a few of the key position battles this fall, including the left tackle, right guard and starting cornerback spot. Those roles are starting to see more consistency among who's getting first-team reps.
Davis Heinzen once again filled in at left tackle, while Emerson Mandell handled all of the right guard snaps. Both have been at their respective positions for several consecutive practices, and it looks like the offensive line the Badgers trot out in Week 1 will be Heinzen, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Mandell, and Riley Mahlman
Last week, the push for the starting cornerback spot opposite Ricardo Hallman looked to be a two-horse race between D'Yoni Hill and Omillio Agard.
In two straight practices, it's been Agard and freshman Cairo Skanes playing with the first unit while Hill slotted in with the twos. That's not to say Hill is out of the running for the position, but it looks like Agard is separating himself.
Skanes is creating a bit of a question mark, whether defensive coordinator Mike Tressel would start a true freshman at such a critical position. Instead, it might be a push for Skanes to get more first-team reps, knowing that at some point he'll be called on to play in 2025.
Interior offensive line mauls
The Badgers offensive line made their intention clear to be more physical and dominant in the running game. That was was on full display Wednesday.
Wisconsin consistently grabbed gains of six to 10 yards while running up the middle, as guys like Brunner, Renfro and Mandell opened up big holes for tailbacks to scamper through. Success wasn't just limited to the first unit, though, as Grover Bortolotti and Mason Lane also had some impressive runs with the backups.
It was nice to see the front five get back at the defensive line after the defensive front dictated the line of scrimmage for most of the early sessions in Platteville.
First-string offense continues to be risk averse
As the season approaches, Billy Edwards has really tightened up his decision making. At times during spring camp, he'd fire balls into tight coverage and test the limits of what he and others were capable of doing.
That led to a higher rate of interceptions and pass deflections. The fifth-year signal caller has been significantly more risk averse in Platteville, having not thrown an interception in multiple sessions He hasn't even put a ball in a dangerous spot during the last two practices.
Turnovers were one of many issues for Wisconsin's 2024 offense, but it looks like Edwards could take care of the football better than Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke did a year ago.