Potentially Down 2 Starters, Badgers may Need Eric Mateos to Work his Magic Immediately

One of Wisconsin football's biggest reasons for optimism ahead of the critical 2026 campaign is new leadership at the top of the offensive line room in coach Eric Mateos.

The young, rising star assistant coach has a stellar track record; everywhere he goes, the offensive line hums. Even on a dismal 2-10 Arkansas squad last season, the Razorbacks deployed a very formidable offensive front.

Mateos appears perfect for Wisconsin. He embraces the tough, physical mindset the Badgers need to get back to dominating in the trenches (while being visibly repulsed at the mention of the spread, tempo-based offense Wisconsin ran under Phil Longo). He's also already taken shots at the Badgers' most-hated rival, Minnesota.

The coach goes way back with Wisconsin's offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes; the pair have previously coached at three different Power Four programs together. The play-caller has nothing but good things to say about Mateos:

"All that time that we’ve put together along the way at three different stops, game-planning for different defenses, I think it just makes us more efficient with what we’re doing on offense. He sees the game the same way that I do. He’s an intelligent guy, really creative thinker," Grimes said.

"He’s a tremendous teacher. I think he does a great job finding a way to get the information across to every player in the room…I think you’re seeing improvement from our line.”

Mateos' reputation clearly proceeds him. He's worked wonders with previous offensive lines, and the Badgers might need him to do just that immediately out of the gate in 2026

Mateos' coaching could be immeidately tested in Week 1

Eric Mateos | Christian Borman.

Wisconsin is dealing with two high-profile injuries on the right side of its offensive line. Guard Emerson Mandell and tackle Kevin Heywood both missed essentially all of fall camp, and head coach Luke Fickell has yet to provide a concrete update about when either might be able to return.

In their stead, the Badgers have turned to a combination of Stylz Blackmon and Blake Cherry at right guard and Lucas Simmons-Johansson at right tackle.

Cherry is a true sophomore who saw rotational reps at Arkansas last season, while Blackmon is a D-II transfer. If both have to start in Week 1? They'll have to face a stacked Notre Dame defensive line that ranks amongst the best in the nation. Led by pass-rush specialist Boubacarr Traore, it's considered the No. 5 D-line unit in the country by Phil Steele.

The Fighting Irish defensive line would pose a challenge for just about every offensive front in the country; even if Wisconsin had its starting five completely healthy, there'd cause for concern. But if the Badgers have to bank on two backups, Mateos' coaching acumen will instantly be put to the test.

If the right side of Wisconsin's offensive line struggles immensely at Lambeau Field in Week 1, Mateos of course shouldn't absorb all of the blame. Again, Notre Dame's defensive front is loaded. But how much can Mateos' coaching magic mitigate the loss of two starters? We might find out immediately.