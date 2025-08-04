Preseason coaches poll has 6 Wisconsin Badgers opponents ranked in Top 20 on 2025 schedule
No one was surprised that the Wisconsin Badgers were unranked in the USA Today preseason college football coaches' poll.
But the initial Top 25 did reveal just how difficult the schedule will be for Luke Fickell.
Six of the Badgers opponents were ranked in the Top 20, led by the defending national champions Ohio State at No. 2.
Right after the Buckeyes, the Badgers will play Oregon, which also ranked in the Top 10 at No. 7.
Wisconsin's non-conference game against Alabama will feature the current No. 8 team.
Then UW has three other ranked Big Ten opponents on the schedule with Illinois at No. 12, Michigan at No. 14 and Indiana at No. 19.
Three other teams on the Badgers' schedule received votes but did not make it into the Top 25: Iowa, Washington and Minnesota.
The only teams Wisconsin will play that didn't receive Top 25 votes in the coaches poll were Maryland, Middle Tennessee and Miami (OH).
Those are three of the Badgers' first four games. The rest of the schedule are Top 25 caliber teams.
It doesn't get more difficult than that in college football.
Fickell and his staff won't get any breaks once the Big Ten schedule gets rolling. Every week is going to test their resolve, and we'll learn a lot about how this team either sticks together or splits apart.