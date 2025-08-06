Report: Billy Edwards Jr. further along at fall camp than previous Wisconsin Badgers transfer QB
Billy Edwards Jr. has taken hold of the Wisconsin Badgers' offense quickly.
He looks fully in command of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme at fall camp practices in Platteville, and he should be ready to hit the ground running in Week 1 against Miami (OH).
A new report suggests he's picked things up more quickly than the last Badgers transfer quarterback.
Pete Nakos of On3 wrote Wednesday that a source told him Edwards is further along in fall camp than Tyler Van Dyke was at this point last year.
Both quarterbacks transferred to Wisconsin at around the same point in the calendar, but Van Dyke was put into more of a true quarterback competition against Braedyn Locke.
Edwards has had the luxury of entering as the unquestioned starter, not having to split first team reps the way Van Dyke did early on.
Last year's transfer quarterback didn't struggle too much in his first two games of the season before tearing his ACL in Week 3 against Alabama, but he also didn't come out guns blazing against Western Michigan and South Dakota.
The Badgers will be looking for Edwards to kick things into full gear for their first two non-conference games this year against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee before he gets his own Week 3 matchup against the Crimson Tide.
If he can just stay healthy, he should be able to have a bigger impact than Van Dyke and take advantage of the head start he seems to have.