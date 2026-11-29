Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell will run it back in Madison in 2027, according to a report from Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal that's since been corroborated by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Luke Fickell will return to Wisconsin as coach in 2027, a source tells ESPN. Fickell improved to 8-4 this season.@JimPolzinWSJ first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 29, 2026

Just two weeks ago, a large portion of the fanbase and the media that covers the team — myself included — had seen enough. But after Wisconsin's stunning collapse on the road at Maryland appeared to be the last nail in the coffin, he responded with two straight dominant wins, including an extremely convincing victory over Minnesota that brought Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison.

The Badgers finished the season 8-4 and 6-3 in the Big Ten. That's a four-game swing both overall and in conference play; last season, Wisconsin went 4-8 (2-7 B1G).

It goes without saying that the win over Minnesota was huge. Though its unlikely that Wisconsin's final decision on Fickell was based exclusively on that game, the Badgers' utter domination of the Gophers was a phenomenal sign that things are trending in the right direction.

Fickell, who sits at 25-25 in his Wisconsin tenure through four years, will return to Madison for year five coming off his best season yet.

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Initial reaction to Fickell's return

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This looked to be the way things were headed after the Minnesota game. Problems persist in the Fickell regime, such as his inability to field a competitive team against Iowa and his occasional inability to get his team up for other big games. But after doubling the win total from last year and re-claiming Paul Bunyan's Axe, finishing the season tied for 4th in the Big Ten, it was going to be hard to justify cutting ties with Fickell.

Ultimately, it's still not perfect. There's still things that need to be fixed, namely the aforementioned incompetence against Iowa. But despite the pair of bad losses to the Hawkeyes and the Terps, you'd be foolish to suggest this team didn't improve in 2026 and isn't trending in the right direction.

The Badgers' defense has always been relatively strong under the defensive-minded Fickell and coordinator Mike Tressel, but in 2026, it took a leap into being truly elite. Wisconsin's defense finishes the regular season with the No. 4 total defense in the country and the No. 1 defense in terms of yards-per-play allowed. The run defense checks in at No. 5. nationally, while the pass defense sits at No. 16.

Though it wasn't always pretty, the offense showed improvement as well this fall. Wisconsin built an identity on running the football and creating a handful of big plays here and there, which led to improvement across the board. There's still plenty of work that needs to be done on that side of the ball, but progress was certainly made.

With Fickell set to return, expectations will be higher next season. He'll need to prove he's continuing to build; the program can't take a step back in 2027.