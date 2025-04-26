Social media was SHOCKED former Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz was taken in 6th round of 2025 NFL Draft
When former four-star quarterback Graham Mertz transferred away from the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023, he didn't have much of an NFL future.
Two years later, he's a sixth-round pick for the Houston Texans.
The trajectory is even more surprising considering the injuries Mertz dealt with over his final two seasons with the Florida Gators.
He was projected to be a potential undrafted free agent, so fans on social media were particularly shocked with the Texans traded up to take him.
Not everyone jumped on social media to make fun of Mertz.
A small but mighty contingent of fans were happy to see the former Wisconsin quarterback get to continue his career.
One fan in particular wore his Mertz gear to the draft in Green Bay and tried to encourage teams to take him.