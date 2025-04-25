3 Wisconsin Badgers who will be picked earliest in the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is the most Wisconsin draft of all time, with hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Green Bay for the annual event. But it won't include too many actual Wisconsin players.
Coming off of a 5-7 season, it was clear that the Badgers lacked truly special NFL talent, but a few of Luke Fickell's top players still deserve to hear their names called on draft weekend.
It won't be in the early rounds, but a few Badgers are worthy of being actual draft picks and not waiting to sign as undrafted free agents.
SS Hunter Wohler
The Muskego native was a mainstay on the Badgers defense the last two seasons as a leader and one of their most consistent tacklers.
His play-making ability didn't always come in the form of interceptions, but when Wisconsin needed someone to step up and make a stop, Wohler was always there.
There are some questions about how well his coverage skills will translate to the NFL, but Wohler's toughness and competitiveness will help him have a long career as a valuable backup and special teams player at the very least.
OG Joe Huber
Huber followed Luke Fickell to Wisconsin from Cincinnati and showed his versatility by moving from right tackle to left guard in 2023 and then right guard in 2024.
He hadn't started playing offensive line until his senior year of high school, so NFL teams will see room to keep growing at the position while valuing his versatility.
Huber's tape doesn't stand out as elite offensive line play, but he lacks major weaknesses that hold him back.
He can come in as a reliable backup early in his pro career and potentially develop into something greater.
OT Jack Nelson
After starting out at RG for Wisconsin, the 6-foot-7 Nelson moved into his more natural position at offensive tackle, where he protected the quarterback's blindside for three seasons.
His technique was too inconsistent in pass protection, but he's strong and moves well enough to be scheme versatile in the running game.
Nelson will need some time to keep developing in the NFL, but as a late round pick, he has the tools that teams can see a bright future for.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Big loss for Wisconsin as projected starting OL tears ACL