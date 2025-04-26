WATCH: Green Bay crowd shows love to former Wisconsin Badgers announcing 2025 NFL Draft picks
The NFL Draft was a big weekend for the Wisconsin Badgers, even though they didn't have any players taken early.
NFL teams sent their current and former players who are Wisconsin alumni to announce their second and third round picks from the draft stage, and the local crowd loved it.
Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas started off Day 2 of the draft by announcing the Cleveland Browns' pick, and he later came back for another pick and brought his son on stage with him.
Some former Wisconsin running backs received plenty of applause too, with fans of a variety of teams all coming together to celebrate the Badgers legends.
Current Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor pumped up the crowd and took full advantage of the stage he didn't get a chance to walk on during his own draft, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Denver Broncos second-round pick Montee Ball hit the crowd with a "Wisconsin Badgers, baby!" and noted his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Melvin Gordon was the most "Wisconsin" of them all. He announced a pair of Los Angeles Chargers draft picks, first coming out in a Milwaukee Brewers jacket and telling the crowd how good it was to be back home.
His removed the Brewers jacket for his second pick announcement, revealing a crisp vintage Wisconsin Badgers sweater to show off his alma matter.
These (and other) Badgers alumni made their program proud with their appearances on stage, allowing Wisconsin fans in attendence to put asigned their NFL allegiances to support their home state school.
