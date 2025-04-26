Former Wisconsin Badgers WR Chimere Dike lands with top quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft
Before any current Wisconsin Badgers heard their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, a former Paul Chryst recruit at UW came off the board and found his new pro team.
With the first pick of the fourth round, the Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Chimere Dike, who spent his final collegiate season at Florida.
A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, he was a four-star recruit in Chryst's 2020 class. He burst onto the scene as a junior in 2022 with 47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns.
His production dropped off in the first season under Luke Fickell, and Dike transferred to Florida to reunite with former Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.
He joins a Titans offense that drafted Miami's Cam Ward number one overall, giving him a great opportunity to develop alongside his new quarterback.
He'll be buried on the Tennessee depth chart initially, though. The Titans added free agents Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and James Proche in free agency to go with returning veterans Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks.
At the very least, he can be an impact player on special teams right away as he grows into a larger role on offense.
