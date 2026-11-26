Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) will look to close out the regular season Friday by exacting revenge on hated rival Minnesota (6-5, 4-4), which has claimed Paul Bunyan's Axe in back-to-back years and is seeking its first three-game winning streak in the rivalry since the 1980s.

The Gophers' offense has underwhelmed, failing to score more than 20 points in a game since Week 4, but the defense has regularly kept P.J. Fleck's squad competitive.

Ahead of a pivotal clash with potential implications beyond bragging rights, here are five Minnesota players who could shape the outcome of the 2026 football installment of the Border Battle.

Drake Lindsey, Quarterback

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsey showed considerable promise in his first year as the full-time starter in 2025, tallying 2,382 passing yards with a 63.2% completion rate, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions across 13 games.

There was plenty of optimism entering 2026 that he'd take another step forward, but while he's played reasonably well, the anticipated leap hasn't necessarily materialized. Through 11 games, the junior has thrown for 2,206 yards with a 60.3% completion rate, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last week against Northwestern, Lindsey completed 23 of 37 passes for 224 yards and two scores in a winning effort.

Lindsey is a smart processor who can carve up defenses over the middle with intermediate throws. The signal-caller doesn't boast an overly impressive deep ball, though, and his lack of mobility can lead to struggles when the pocket breaks down and he's forced to make plays off script. Consistently pressuring Lindsey and disrupting his rhythm will be key for Wisconsin in its efforts to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Darius Taylor, Running Back

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor has shouldered a heavy workload since arriving on campus as a freshman, handling 611 carries for 2,858 yards (4.7 YPC) and 25 rushing touchdowns across four seasons. The 2026 campaign has been somewhat disappointing for the standout running back, however, as he's totaled 403 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 125 carries (3.2 YPC) across 10 appearances. The senior eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season in last week's win over Northwestern, gaining 108 yards on 15 carries (7.2 YPC).

While subpar offensive line play has contributed to Taylor's lackluster rushing production, he's remained a valuable asset in the passing game, hauling in 32 receptions for 283 yards and a touchdown. The well-rounded back has been particularly effective against Wisconsin, amassing 259 rushing yards and a touchdown on 51 carries (5.1 YPC) across the last two Border Battles. The Badgers have consistently stifled opposing rushing attacks this season and will need to replicate that success against Taylor to secure a rivalry win.

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Anthony Smith, EDGE

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates with Paul Bunyan’s Axe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was projected to be an early-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after recording a Big Ten-best 12.5 sacks in 2025, but he opted to return to Minnesota for a fifth season. Through 11 games this fall, the edge rusher has racked up 22 tackles (seven solo), six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections. While his sack production has declined considerably, Smith has remained disruptive, generating a team-high 41 pressures, good for third most in the conference.

At 6’6” and 280 pounds, Smith is a powerful pass rusher who uses his size and physicality to overwhelm opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. His consistency as a run defender and tackler is less impressive, though, as the fifth-year senior has missed seven tackles and earned a 47.9 PFF tackling grade, the third-worst mark among Gophers defenders with at least 100 snaps. Regardless of who's under center, Wisconsin can't afford to let Smith wreak havoc in the backfield Friday.

Maverick Baranowski, Linebacker

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to having an awesome name, Baranowski is a heck of a player. The fifth-year senior leads Minnesota with 90 tackles (48 solo) while adding 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and a pass deflection. He's reached double-digit tackles in back-to-back games and in four of the Gophers' last six contests.

Baranowski is a highly active linebacker with a nose for the football, particularly excelling when attacking downhill against the run. While he isn't elite in coverage, he's more than serviceable in that regard and has a relentless motor that keeps him involved in nearly every play. Neutralizing Baranowski entirely will be a tall task, but limiting his impact should be a priority for Wisconsin's offense.

John Nestor, Cornerback

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beginning his career at Iowa, Nestor broke out in 2025 in his first season with Minnesota and has built on that success in 2026. Across 10 appearances this fall, the cornerback has recorded 47 tackles (30 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Nestor's 86.1 PFF grade leads the Gophers' defense and ranks second among Big Ten cornerbacks, with opposing quarterbacks completing 60.0% of their passes when targeting him.

While Nestor lacks top-end speed, he's an imposing presence at 6’1” and 210 pounds who uses his frame to bully receivers. The senior put on a show in last year's Border Battle, recording nine tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Minnesota's 17-7 victory. Ball security will be paramount for Wisconsin on Friday, and whoever gets the nod at quarterback would be wise to exercise caution when throwing in Nestor's direction.