Change of plans: Wisconsin appears ready to choose a No. 1 running back
Through four games, Wisconsin is averaging 155.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 72nd in college football. This is far from standard the Badgers have historically set, and not even close to the precedent from 2016-19 when they averaged more than 200 yards on the ground in four straight seasons.
Running backs Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker and Cade Yacamelli all have more than 145 rushing yards this season. Yacamelli is leading the group with 7.3 yards per carry and all three have shown flashes of brilliance. But, clearly, the Badgers feel its time to find a true No. 1.
"You know, it's such a tough position, and we got a little bit of a tough ride right now at the running back spot, meaning we've got a bunch of guys," Fickell said Monday. "I don't know that you can play four or five running backs. We've got to focus on who's going to be the one, who's going to be the next guy, and then who's the spare. It doesn't give them an opportunity to get into a rhythm."
In recent weeks, true freshman Darrion Dupree has gotten into the mix with eight carries against Alabama and two against USC. He is averaging 3.8 yards per tote, which is the lowest of the four players Fickell was referencing.
As a team, Wisconsin is averaging only 4.1 yards per carry. That would be their lowest mark since the COVID season in 2020. With Tyler Van Dyke out for the season and a young QB like Braedyn Locke as his replacement, establishing a consistent running game would dramatically help Wisconsin's offensive outlook.
"What we need to find out is who can get hot. When we talk about continuing to develop and finding winning habits, we've got to find the winning combination, too," Fickell said. "We're going to have to give some guys opportunities early in the game and ride with them a little bit more."
Mellusi has the most career games with 20+ carries (5), while Walker is the only player on the team to reach that feat, doing so twice last season. Mellusi's long injury history would make the idea of leaning on him as a bell cow risky, but he has the most carries on the team already by nearly 20.
Whatever Fickell and the Badgers opt to do, they have a chance to get back on track this week against a Purdue defense that is allowing 242 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth worst in the entire country.