Three Underrated Wisconsin Prospects Who Deserve NFL Draft Consideration

Wisconsin football is going to be poorly represented at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and we've known that for quite some time.

Unsurprisingly, the Badgers' worst team since the early 1990s didn't produce much NFL talent when all was said and done. All in all, only two prospects — edge Mason Reiger and wide receiver Vinny Anthony — appear to have a chance at being drafted, with the latter looking like a long-shot to hear his name called.

The Badgers should have a better showing at the 2027 NFL Draft in just over a year. But for Wisconsin football's graduating class of 2026, which players (not counting Reiger and Anthony) deserve consideration from NFL general managers to hear their names called in the Steel City? We take a look at three below:

1. Austin Brown, Safety

Wisconsin defensive back Austin Brown. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Brown is one of several Badgers in recent memory whose athletic profile never matched his production. The safety is fast, physical and has good size at 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds. Still, despite 1,500-plus career snaps on defense, his numbers are modest at best.



Brown logged 40 tackles and three PBUs in 2025. The year prior, he notched 51 tackles, three PBUs, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He got increasingly involved in all four years in Madison, but never quite made that leap that appeared possible with his talent.



Looking for proof of his intrinsic talent and athleticism? Look no further than his Pro Day numbers. The safety showed out, logging 20 bench press reps, a 43'' vertical, a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle.

2. Nyzier Fourqurean, Cornerback

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Nyzier Fourqurean was primed for a big-time senior season in Madison. Then, the NCAA stepped in and stripped him of his eligibility at the last minute, forcing him to not only miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign but also the 2025 NFL Draft. The corner would've been a huge boost to a Badgers' secondary that struggled in man coverage, but alas, we'll never know how Fourqurean's final year with Wisconsin would've unfolded.



Still, the cornerback can play. At 6-foot-1, and with good length, he was the only Badger cornerback over the last two seasons who you trusted to play physical, bump-and-run coverage. The last time he stepped on the field (the 2024 season), he logged 51 tackles, five PBUs, a pick and a forced fumble, surrendering just one touchdown in coverage across 650-plus snaps.



Like Brown, Fourqurean also tested well. Some numbers that stand out are his 4.11 shuttle time, 16 bench press reps and 6.84 three-cone, all of which would've been at least top three for cornerbacks at the NFL combine.

3. Dekel Crowdus, Wide Receiver

Wisconsin wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The former Kentucky and Hawaii speedster Crowdus logged just three carries for 26 yards as a senior in Madison. He was criminally underused, and his last season of eligibility was largely wasted. Of course, he didn't realize he was joining what would be the worst passing offense in the Power Four when he transferred to Wisconsin.



Crowdus' calling card is his speed. He ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash at the Badgers' pro day, also notching an 11-foot-1 broad jump and a 40.5'' vertical. The receiver is a freaky athlete who can jump out of the gym and leave defenders in the dust. He simply didn't get a chance to put that on display in the Badgers' putrid offense. Nonetheless, he has plenty of tools that should appeal to NFL front offices, but the lack of production obviously hurts him.