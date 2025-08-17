WATCH: Leo Chenal gets Travis Kelce fired up about Wisconsin cheese curds
Leo Chenal is spreading the good word about Wisconsin cheese curds at Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
The former Badgers linebacker caught the attention of star tight end Travis Kelce, who asked him at a recent practice about spending his offseason back home in Wisconsin.
Kelce was mic'd up for the conversation, and the Chiefs shared the interaction on social media.
Cheese curds seemed to be the main thing Kelce associates with Wisconsin, and Chenal was enthusiastic with his endorsement of the fried delight.
Kelce has played on the road in Green Bay twice, once with Taylor Swift in attendance, so he's had opportunity to be exposed to curds, and the experienced seems to have stuck with him.
The conversation put a smile on Patrick Mahomes' face too.
The Chiefs aren't slated to play the Packers on the road anytime in the next four years, so their next chance to get curds will have to be in the offseason, unless Kelce's girlfriend schedules a concert stop in Madison or Milwaukee on her next tour.
In the meantime, Chenal will continue to be the Wisconsin ambassador for his Kansas City teammates, set to begin his third-straight season as a starting linebacker in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
