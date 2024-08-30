What you need to know before Wisconsin's season opener against Western Michigan
Wisconsin kicks off its 2024 campaign Friday night against Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will start at 8 p.m. CT and it will be televised on FS1.
Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era begins with a MAC opponent at home. The Badgers are favored to win by more than three touchdowns, but there can still be a lot to learn about their new-look team. Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke will make his program debut alongside some familiar faces on offense.
Veteran running back Chez Mellusi is back for his sixth season of college football, running behind an experienced offensive line led by Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman at the tackle positions. Van Dyke will be targeting talented wide receivers Will Pauling and Bryson Green.
The defense will have a new look with a plethora of transfers and new co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. William & Mary transfer John Pius and Arkansas transfer Jaheim Thomas will transform the outside linebacker position. The team's strength will be the secondary led by preseason All-American cornerback Ricardo Hallman and veteran safety Hunter Wohler.
Western Michigan is led by second-year head coach Lance Taylor and they made changes to all three coordinator positions this offseason. Their backfield duo of quarterback Hayden Wolff and running back Jalen Buckley will give them a chance to be competitive in the MAC, but there are a lot of unknowns this season in Kalamazoo coming off a 4-8 season.
Last season, Wisconsin struggled out of the gate against another MAC team (Buffalo) in Week 1. They led 14-10 at halftime before ultimately pulling away for a 38-17 win. The Badgers have the personnel to flex their Big Ten muscles against the Broncos, but a blowout performance will begin and end with Van Dyke.
Second-year offensive coordinator Phil Longo was brought in to take Wisconsin's offense to the modern age of college football with a heavier passing attack. This program has always been able to run the football and that will be the case again this season. If they want to take the next step and compete with the top tier of the Big Ten, it is time to unleash Van Dyke and see what he can do.
Wisconsin should have zero issues getting past Western Michigan. With another weak opponent in Week 2 against South Dakota, the Badgers have an opportunity to build some confidence before hosting Alabama in a pivotal Week 3 matchup in Madison.
Bottom line: It is time to unleash the "Dairy Raid" offense.