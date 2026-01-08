MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin continued to rebuild its defensive line trenches through the transfer portal Thursday, as the Badgers landed former West Virginia defensive tackle Hammond Russell IV following his official visit.

Russell appeared in nine games this past season for West Virginia, finishing with 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He set career highs in the season opener against Robert Morris, recording four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.



The 6-3, 312-pound Russell saw action in 2024, totaling 17 tackles, including seven solo stops, along with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He added 10 tackles during the 2023 season.



Wisconsin has already added former Arkansas DL/Edge Justus Boone and hosted Miami (OH) edge Adam Trick, who is considered one of the top edge rushers in the portal after he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception last season.



However, the Badgers need some depth in the trenches with their top four defensive linemen on the depth chart - Ben Barten, Brandon Lane Jr., Parker Petersen, and Jay'viar Suggs - all out of eligibility.



UW got good news prior to the portal opening that Charles Perkins is returning for his redshirt senior year and could likely be paired with sophomore Dillan Johnson.

