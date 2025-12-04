Wisconsin Badgers football flips class of 2026 safety from Big 12 program

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin signed five prospects on the first day of the early signing period that they flipped from another school. On day two, the Badgers added another one.



Following a lengthy virtual official visit Tuesday, Wisconsin earned the commitment and letter of intent of Iowa Colony (TX) HS safety Kah'ni Watts.



Reports indicate that the Badgers picked up their communication and interest in Watts in the two weeks leading into signing day. Watts was wearing his Houston Cougars gear at his school's signing day but choose not to sign any paperwork.



“I got on the phone with Coach Fickell right before,” Watts told On3. “Then, I was able to talk to my parents. They were like, ‘Let’s just wait and see how we feel.’ I’m glad they did that. Later that night, I changed my mind. I was like, ‘Let’s take a chance.'”

adding another game wrecker to the secondary 🔥@KahniWatts_4

▫️SAF

▫️6’2”, 170 lbs

▫️Iowa Colony, TX

▫️Iowa Colony High School#OnWisconsin x #JumpAroundMadTown26 pic.twitter.com/Bcb1JZtBpC — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 4, 2025





Rated a three-star prospect by the 247sports composite, Watts it the 13th signed commitment by the Badgers in the 2026 class and joins three-star cornerbacks Donovan Dunmore and Carsen Eloms as secondary members in the class.



Watts committed to Houston in June following an official visit, picking the Cougars over a power-conference offer from Utah and holding several other offers.



He finished his senior season with 73 tackles and six tackles for loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries



Watts attended Fort Myers (Fla.) South prior to his senior season where he played safety, receiver, and special teams. He caught 24 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.



He plans to join his new program in January in time for winter workouts and spring practices.

Plays vs Brenham High school. ROUND 4 next https://t.co/ZHwvB0dwG7 pic.twitter.com/yssQvk6aIy — KAH’NI WATTS 2026 (@KahniWatts_4) November 30, 2025

