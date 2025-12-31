Wisconsin Badgers football has scheduled its first transfer portal visit

The Wisconsin Badgers' transfer portal pursuit has been going on behind the scenes for multiple weeks, but there's finally a visit on the docket.

Will Leblanc, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Division II UT Permian Basin, will be in Madison on Jan. 6, according to a report from On3 Sports.

It's worth noting the Badgers likely have other visits privately scheduled, but they can't be announced until a player has their name officially placed in the portal.

LeBlanc, 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, was part of a Permian Basin team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Championship.

Wisconsin targeting potential diamond in the rough defensive lineman

With some of its top defensive linemen graduating after the 2025 campaign, Wisconsin is in need of depth and top-end talent on the interior.

Leblanc, especially in 2026, would fall into the depth category.

He delivered 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2025 campaign. He also recovered a fumble.

I am officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility



Redshirt freshman

6’5

285

DL pic.twitter.com/QfRKVdRJc3 — Will LeBlanc (@WillLeBlanc98) December 8, 2025

Still, as a young talent with a Division I body, the Badgers could look to further develop Leblanc into being a contributor down the road. After all, LeBlanc, a Spring, Texas native, came out of high school unranked.

It's uncertain how much competition Wisconsin will face in the pursuit of Leblanc, but it's clear the Badgers and defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow see something in the DII transfer.

As the roster stands now, The Badgers have just five interior defensive linemen on scholarship.

