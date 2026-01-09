Wisconsin Badgers kicking off the weekend hosting multiple power-conference players

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has landed 23 college players in the transfer portal in an extended roster overhaul in an effort to get the Badgers back to a championship-level problem.



And the Badgers aren't done.



With the portal open another week, the Badgers coaching staff is hosting three power-conference players in former Minnesota wide receiver Malachi Coleman, Tennessee edge rusher Jayden Loftin, and Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott on Friday as it continues to fill out its roster.

PORTAL: Gophers WR Malachi Coleman no longer appears on the Gophers' online roster, indicating that he's likely heading for the transfer portal.



The 6-5, 200-pound Coleman has taken multiple visits in his transfer recruitment thus far, having stopped at Houston and is coming off a recent visit to Florida. He'll be on his third school as he enters his final two years of eligibility.



In his one season at Nebraska and his one season at Minnesota, Coleman has caught 13 passes for 222 receiving yards and a touchdown. He's averaged 17.1 yards per catch. He had five catches on nine targets with the Gophers for 83 yards.



In 247sports' transfer portal rankings, Coleman is ranked as the No. 92 wide receiver and the 435 overall prospect in the portal.



UW has added receivers Jaylon Domingeaux from SE Louisiana and Shamar Rigby from Oklahoma State.

A recruiting target of Wisconsin in the 2025 class, Loftin was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of New Jersey. He missed his senior season with a torn ACL and redshirted last season after only playing three snaps of a November 15 nonconference game.



He chose Tennessee over Penn State, Syracuse and Wisconsin at the time, although Wisconsin was the only other school that hosted him on an official visit before he picked the Vols.



"It was definitely a back-and-forth (battle) because, obviously, I had other visits," he told 247sports in June 2024. "Penn State was definitely up there. Wisconsin, I had a very good time at Wisconsin that first weekend on the official visits. And obviously Syracuse, I had a very good relationship with those guys. But I went to Tennessee, and it felt good the first time. But then, on this official visit, it really took flight, and I was like, 'All right, I've got to come here.'"



Wisconsin has added edge rushers Justus Boone from Arkansas from the portal.

Sources tell @247Sports that Ohio State cornerback transfer Aaron Scott Jr. is currently at Wisconsin.



He is expected at Tennessee next Thursday.



He’s looking to visit LSU and Oregon as well.



A top-35 prospect by Rivals coming out of high school, Scott appeared in 19 games during his two seasons with the Buckeyes, totaling 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.



On3 reports that Wisconsin has generated "the most buzz early" and the most constant with its communication with Scott. The Badgers have already added Scott's former teammate and positionmate in cornerback Bryce West.



Scott is scheduled to visit Tennessee next Thursday and potential visit LSU and Oregon.



In addition to West, the Badgers have added corners Cai Bates (Florida State), Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State), and Javan Robinson (Arizona State).

