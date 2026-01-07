Wisconsin Badgers schedule to host one of the nation's top defensive freshmen

MADISON, Wis. - An elite college football team can never have enough edge rushers. It's part of the reason why Wisconsin isn't content with its early haul from the transfer portal.



With open spots filling up in Wisconsin's transfer class, the Badgers are hosting former Oklahoma State freshman edge rusher Wendell Gregory on campus today, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Gregory was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys defense last season. Playing all 12 games with three starts, Gregory recorded 27 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Gregory was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and to the All-Big 12 third team.



Gregory earned a 68.4 run defense grade and a 77.2 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus, being credited with generating 32 quarterback pressures.



A transfer from South Carolina, Gregory was a four-star linebacker coming out of Marietta, Georgia, but began the transition to edge rusher while redshirting at South Carolina in 2024.



He is ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 4 edge in the transfer portal by On3. According to 247Sports, Gregory is considered the No. 40 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 6 edge defender.



He has three more seasons of eligibility.

Head coach Luke Fickell headlined edge players as being second behind quarterbacks when he spoke about where the team’s money is prioritized, suggesting UW is looking to add multiple prospects.



Sebastian Cheeks played as much as outgoing starter Darryl Peterson last season (Cheeks played 368 snaps, Peterson 385) but didn't have the same level of production. UW coaches are equally high on Nick Clayton, who played every game last season.



Thus far, Wisconsin has landed edge rusher Justus Boone from Arkansas, where he tallied 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in 12 games last season.

Wisconsin has been an attractive option for some of Gregory's former teammates, as cornerback Eric Fletcher, center Austin Kawecki, and receiver Shamar Rigby have all transferred to the Badgers from Oklahoma State.

