Wisconsin fans pointing out mistakes for Badgers in EA Sports College Football 26 video game
EA Sports is releasing its College Football 26 video game this week, and Wisconsin Badgers fans who pre-ordered it have already been playing with early access.
Those diehards are also the ones most acutely aware of little mistakes and inaccuracies in the game.
They've taken to social media to make sure EA Sports knows about them.
Perhaps the most egregious error was the misspelling of Camp Randall Stadium with an "e" instead of the second "a" in Randall.
That kind of typo should be an easy fix ahead of the game's full launch. Other minor details could be a little more intensive to correct.
Some fans might not even notice the out-dated aspect of how the game presents the Badgers' entrance to the field.
On first glance, it looks like a realistic representation of how Bucky Badger and Wisconsin players run out onto Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium, flanked by the UW Marching Band.
But one fan pointed out that the sign in the Wisconsin tunnel is slightly off.
The top corners of the sign in the game say "Big Ten West Champions," but the Big Ten is no longer split between East and West divisions.
The real sign at Camp Randall says "CFP Playoffs" and "Big Ten Champions" now, to remind the players of their goals before they run onto the field.
Then of course, you have the made-up players that EA Sports puts into the game.
Players are not required to have their name, image and likeness used in the game, and they are allowed to opt out. In order to fill rosters, the game creates replacement players with fake names
This year, that includes a strong safety like Duane Tanglewood, who has impressive size, speed, agility and acceleration for someone who doesn't exist in real life.
That's not a "mistake" by EA Sports in the game, just a less-than-ideal reality of how they have to make it.
Overall, college football fans have given positive reviews of the improvements in this year's version of the game, which will continue to be updated and corrected as it comes and more issues are found.
Along the way, the more Badgers fans play with Wisconsin, the more money gets allocated to the actual athletic department for their licensing rights.