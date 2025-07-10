Wisconsin Badgers play in two of College Football's Top 25 rivalries, according to The Athletic
The history of the Big Ten makes it so the Wisconsin Badgers' rivalry games just mean more than other programs around the country.
The Athletic ranked the Top 100 college football rivalries, and two of the Badgers' oldest battles ranked in the Top 25.
At No. 22 was Wisconsin vs Iowa, which dates back to 1894. The Badgers lead the all-time record with 49 wins to 47 losses and two ties.
In perhaps the most overlooked great rivalry, these Upper Midwest programs combined for seven division titles and nine 10-win seasons over the Big Ten West’s 10-year existence. They are built with the same tenets of physicality and power, which make for some of college football’s hardest-hitting games.- Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
It should be no surprise that Wisconsin vs. Minnesota took its rightful place in the Top 10 of this list, right at No. 10.
No FBS opponents have played each other more than the Badgers and Gophers' 134 matchups since 1890, and they're currently tied at 63 wins each and eight ties all time.
Paul Bunyan's Axe is also one of the most recognizable college football trophies.
Perhaps no other border feud contains the ecstasy of victory and misery in defeat like Minnesota-Wisconsin. They are codependent Big Ten rivals in every sense of the word. While the Badgers have been more successful the last three decades, the result of this game impacts how every season is remembered for both teams.- Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
This rivalry probably deserved to be even higher on the list, but the lack of high-profile success from either team in recent history likely detracts from the magnitude of the matchup.
Both Big Ten battles are tight in the all-time record, leaving Wisconsin with two major games this season to make sure they don't fall behind in the head-to-head win total.