Wisconsin Badgers looking to keep important historical streak alive against Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers need to bounce back from last week's loss to Alabama with a win over Maryland.
But beating the Terrapins on Saturday will mean more than just picking up a Big Ten victory to start the conference schudule.
Luke Fickell has history to uphold In Week 4.
Wisconsin has never lost to Maryland
The Terrapins joined the Big Ten conference in 2014.
Since then, the Badgers have played them four times and are undefeated against Maryland.
Fickell can't afford to let that streak end on Saturday. It would be severely detrimental to his job security in the eyes of Wisconsin fans.
This will be the head coach's first time playing the Terrapins. The last time UW played Maryland was when Jim Leonhard was interim head coach in 2022, when the Badgers won 23-10 at home thanks to Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo each rushing for over 100 yards in the game.
Wisconsin also beat the Terrapins in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The closest margin was their only matchup in College Park, a 31-24 win with Joel Stave under center in November of 2015.
Every other win has been a double-digit victory for Wisconsin, and the expectation will be the same this Saturday, despite Maryland's undefeated start to the season.