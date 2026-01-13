Wisconsin Badgers see promising former four-star prospect enter the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has aggressively targeted and landed experienced power-conference cornerbacks in the portal, helping rebuild depth and competition at the position.



It appears that Badgers redshirt freshman Omillio Agard didn't appreciate it.



Slated to be Wisconsin's most experienced returning cornerback, Agard has entered his name into the transfer portal, per a report from CBS Sports national reporters Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit. Made three starts this season as a redshirt freshman. pic.twitter.com/SjTHCZtVLe — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2026

A consensus four-star prospect out of high school, Agard made starts against Iowa, Ohio State, and Oregon and finished with 21 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, and a tackle for loss. He played 304 snaps for the Badgers and received a 63.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.



With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Agard could have several suitors. He chose the Badgers over Clemson but also had offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and dozens more.



Agard became the highest-rated cornerback UW has ever signed during the Rivals.com era.

“I was a top priority for them,” Agard said in December 2023. “A lot of the schools I went to, they’ll take me, for sure, but they didn’t show me that I was their top priority. I felt like I went there, and I didn’t pan out, they wouldn’t work with me. If I wasn’t as good my freshman year, they would kick me to the curb. I felt at home at Wisconsin. I felt like a priority.

“I would tell any recruit that I can go where you are wanted. It’s not about logo. I had the biggest offers. I had every offer I wanted. Wisconsin stood apart because the family aspect, playing early, feeling at home, and being a priority. After my official visit, I knew I was going to go there.”

The departure of Agard means Wisconsin's only returning cornerbacks are recruited freshmen: Jai'mier Scott, Cairo Skanes, and Jahmare Washington.

