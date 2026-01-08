Potential senior starter for Wisconsin changes his mind and enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. – It appears Charles Perkins has had a change of heart.



After originally declaring on social media that he would return for a fifth season in Wisconsin's defense, the defensive lineman's agency says he is entering the transfer portal.

Wisconsin DT Charles Perkins plans to enter the portal, his agency @csgathletes tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-2, 323-pound DT posted 6 tackles & 2 TFLs this season after transferring in from UT Martin, where he was one of the top DTs in the FCS. https://t.co/auwIoFh717 pic.twitter.com/eMJ693dbRN — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 8, 2026

Perkins was limited to eight games due to injuries but showed his potential with four tackles and two tackles for loss at No.2 Indiana, both season highs. He finished the season with six tackles.



He was expected to play a big role in Wisconsin's defensive line that was graduating its top four rotational players. The Badgers have been active in the portal trying to rebuild the group, having added Buffalo's Junior Poyser and West Virginia's Hammond Russell IV.



Russell IV committed on Thursday morning, hours before Perkins' news became public.



The lack of statistical success doesn't underscore Perkins' upside. He was a consensus FCS Freshman All-American at UT-Martin after registered 24 tackles (11 solos) and four sacks in 10 games. He increased his numbers to 40 tackles (13 solos), 9.5 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hurries in 2024, leading to interest from Illinois, Michigan State, and several other Big Ten schools before picking Wisconsin.



While the Badgers have some young prospect with promising potential in juniors Dillan Johnson and Will McDonald, both Poyer and Russell move to the top of the list.



Poyser made seven starts in 2025, finishing with 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks, and received a 83.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.



Russell appeared in nine games this past season for West Virginia, finishing with 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He set career highs in the season opener against Robert Morris, recording four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: