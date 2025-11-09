Wisconsin fans walk back Luke Fickell criticisms as Badgers defeat No. 24 Washington
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers, riding a six-game losing streak and without several of its starters on both sides of the football, were considered significant underdogs against the 24th ranked team in the country.
But, just days after Chris McIntosh announced Luke Fickell would be back for the 2026 season -- a decision that was met with immense criticism -- the Badgers delivered their first ranked win of the Fickell era.
Snowflakes fell as a uniquely small Camp Randall crowd stormed the field. Fans online, had the opportunity to walk back some past criticism of Fickell and soak in what could be a program-altering win
Maybe Chris McIntosh was right?
Bringing a coach with a 14-19 record in two-plus seasons back for another year was a bold move by the Wisconsin Atheltic Department. Making the announcement amidst a six-game losing streak was even bolder. However, the decision seemingly gave Fickell, his staff and his players a spark, and it showed on the field.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Between admitting mistakes and acknowledging the fact that the players have seemingly rallied around their doubted head coach, a large chunk of Badger nation seems to be feeling remorse.
Fans celebrate a much-needed win
Wisconsin hadn't celebrated a victory in 63 days, and hadn't had one over a ranked opponent to rejoice about in 1,470 days. Naturally, Badger fans had plenty to say about the victory.
Related: What keeping Luke Fickell means for the future of Wisconsin Badgers football
While the win has Badgers fans buzzing, Wisconsin will have to take the momentum and build upon it going forward. However, they'll have to do so on the road next week against No. 2 Indiana.