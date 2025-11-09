All Badgers

Wisconsin fans walk back Luke Fickell criticisms as Badgers defeat No. 24 Washington

The Badgers, despite having a punter as their leading passer, took down their first ranked opponent since 2021.

Cam Wilhorn

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Carter Smith (5) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers, riding a six-game losing streak and without several of its starters on both sides of the football, were considered significant underdogs against the 24th ranked team in the country.

But, just days after Chris McIntosh announced Luke Fickell would be back for the 2026 season -- a decision that was met with immense criticism -- the Badgers delivered their first ranked win of the Fickell era.

Snowflakes fell as a uniquely small Camp Randall crowd stormed the field. Fans online, had the opportunity to walk back some past criticism of Fickell and soak in what could be a program-altering win

Maybe Chris McIntosh was right?

Bringing a coach with a 14-19 record in two-plus seasons back for another year was a bold move by the Wisconsin Atheltic Department. Making the announcement amidst a six-game losing streak was even bolder. However, the decision seemingly gave Fickell, his staff and his players a spark, and it showed on the field.

Between admitting mistakes and acknowledging the fact that the players have seemingly rallied around their doubted head coach, a large chunk of Badger nation seems to be feeling remorse.

Fans celebrate a much-needed win

Wisconsin hadn't celebrated a victory in 63 days, and hadn't had one over a ranked opponent to rejoice about in 1,470 days. Naturally, Badger fans had plenty to say about the victory.

While the win has Badgers fans buzzing, Wisconsin will have to take the momentum and build upon it going forward. However, they'll have to do so on the road next week against No. 2 Indiana.

Cam Wilhorn
CAM WILHORN

Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.

