Wisconsin Football's Stock Skyrocketing in New Bowl Game Projections

Wisconsin football is off to just about as good of a start as anyone could've realistically asked.

Notre Dame looks like a juggernaut, and right now, that's the Badgers' only loss. Otherwise, they've blown out Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Michigan State with a thrilling comeback victory over then-No. 13 Penn State on the road to boot.

Of course, you could make the argument that Wisconsin hasn't played any good teams yet. After the Nittany Lions got eviscerated by Northwestern in Week 6, those that doubt the Badgers could easily point to the fact that the only good team they've played thus far blew them off the field (at least in the second half).

Still, after two straight years of missing a bowl game snapped a 22-year streak of postseason play, Wisconsin making a bowl game in and of itself is an achievement.

On the heels of a 4-1 start, with a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play, the Badgers are widely expected to return to the postseason.

Week 6 Bowl Projections for Wisconsin

- CBS Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Duke

- ESPN (Schlabach): Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest

- ESPN (Bonagura): ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Florida

- Sports Illustrated: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Clemson

- College Football News: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

- On3: Music City Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Breaking down Wisconsin's bowl projections

Various analysts clearly see the season playing out very differently for the Badgers. If Wisconsin stays hot and finishes as a nine or even potentially eight-win team, destinations like the Citrus Bowl, the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Music City Bowl are certainly on the table.

If the Badgers falter, say, in their crucial stretch of facing UCLA, USC and Iowa consecutively, then they're liable to play in a smaller bowl game such as the Duke's Mayo Bowl or the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Either way, there's some marquee opponents in these projections. A Citrus Bowl appearance versus an Ole Miss team that misses the College Football Playoff, or a ReliaQuest Bowl appearance versus a Florida team that misses the CFP would both be electric.

Of course, the last bowl game Wisconsin played in was the ReliaQuest Bowl down in Tampa Bay. a game in which the Badgers fought Valiantly but ultimately fell to No. 13 LSU.

No one is predicting Wisconsin to crash the College Football Playoffs — at least not yet. But the Badgers are included in projections for some respectable bowls, and it'll be fascinating to see if they can maintain their momentum down the stretch into a crucial October slate.