Wisconsin Football Loses Commitment from 2027 Edge Rusher

The 2027 recruiting class for the Wisconsin football team took a hit today with the decommitment of one of its players.

3-star edge rusher Darin Graham announced his de-commitment from the Badgers on his 'X' account, thanking the coaching staff, but he will be reopening his recruitment and searching for a new home.

I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin and the football staff for the opportunity.

At this time, I have decided to de commit from Wisconsin . My recruitment is now reopen. #agtg @Jordanlynch06 @Chitownrichie92 @michaelsobrien @mikeclarkpreps @LemmingReport @EDGYTIM — Darin Graham (@DarinlGraham) October 6, 2026

Graham committed to the Badgers during his official visit in June and was part of the huge recruiting blitz the staff ran during the first two weeks of official visit season. The 3-star edge rusher chose the Badgers over a handful of Power 4 schools like Ole Miss, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, and more.

He was a part of a solid edge group that included Isaac Miller and Brody Pfannenstiel in the 2027 class.

Where do the Badgers go from here?

The loss of Graham drops the Badgers to 22 committed players in the 2027 class. Whether they will look to fill his spot remains to be seen. The Badgers could look to flip a prospect later in the cycle and closer to the early signing period.

On the other hand, they already have the committed duo of Miller and Pfannenstiel in 2027 and the recent commitment of Jalanie George, the 4-star edge rusher in the 2028 class.

I wouldn't be surprised if the staff stands pat, at least at edge. The edge room is already pretty deep moving forward for the next few years. With Nicolas Clayton, Jaylen Williams, Jayden Loftin, and Yahya Gaad already on the roster, and the incoming recruits over the next couple of years, the position is in good shape.

Then there is always the option to fill in holes on the roster by going to the portal.

A decommitment is never something you like to have happen, whether it was the player's choice or the coaching staff's, but the loss of a committed player doesn't sting quite as much as it used it.