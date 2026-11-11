Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Emerging Receivers Shine in Passing Game Revival

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) got back in the win column Saturday, defeating Rutgers (2-7, 1-5) 31-10 after a dismal showing at Iowa the week prior. Who saw their stock rise and who took a hit following the Badgers' Week 10 victory? Let's break it down.

Stock Up

Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine a much better outcome for Hopkins in his first career start. The freshman injected some much-needed life into Wisconsin's passing attack, completing 18-of-24 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite coming into the contest with limited experience, Hopkins looked poised beyond his years, showing increasing comfort as the game progressed. He spread the ball around plenty, delivering touchdown strikes to Eugene Hilton Jr., Ryan Schwendeman and Jacob Harris.

Hopkins stood out with his efforts in keeping the chains moving, completing 5-of-7 passes for 117 yards on third downs. It wasn't a flawless outing, as an interception in the first quarter was wiped away by a roughing-the-passer penalty and he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Still, the positives far outweighed the negatives, and Hopkins gave the Badgers and their fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about the team's quarterback situation moving forward. Head coach Luke Fickell confirmed Monday that Hopkins will remain the starter over Colton Joseph for Wisconsin’s Week 11 matchup at Maryland.

Eugene Hilton Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hilton was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Ryan Hopkins' impressive starting debut, putting together his best performance of the season against Rutgers.

The sophomore hauled in a career-high four receptions for a career-best 44 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Hopkins on a 21-yard score in the first quarter to give Wisconsin an early lead. Hilton also made an impact on the ground, rushing for a team-high 39 yards on three carries (13.0 YPC) and showcasing his versatility as an offensive weapon.

Hilton now has 18 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns this season, with his other trip to the end zone coming in Week 4 against Penn State. The wideout's production hasn't exactly jumped off the page in 2026, but Saturday offered a glimpse of what he can bring to the offense when given opportunities. With Hopkins taking over under center, Hilton could be in line for a more prominent role down the stretch.

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Shamar Rigby

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Shamar Rigby | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where has Shamar Rigby been all season? The wide receiver entered the Week 10 matchup with Rutgers having tallied just one reception through Wisconsin's first eight games, but he made the most of his opportunities against the Scarlet Knights. Rigby hauled in all four of his targets for a team-high 71 yards, with three of his receptions moving the chains, despite playing just 12 offensive snaps.

The junior’s lack of involvement this season has been somewhat surprising given his experience. After beginning his collegiate career at Purdue, where he caught 11 passes for 113 yards, Rigby transferred to Oklahoma State and recorded 25 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown in 2025. He wasn't necessarily expected to be an offensive focal point, but a more substantial role seemed plausible when Rigby arrived in Madison.

Going from virtually no involvement to a prominent role overnight might be a stretch, but it was encouraging to see Rigby finally contribute. Whether Saturday's showing was a one-off or the beginning of a larger role in the Badgers' aerial attack remains to be seen, starting with this week's matchup against Maryland.

Stock Down

Colin Cubberly

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Colin Cubberly | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cubberly has been a rare constant on Wisconsin's offensive line this season, starting all nine games at left guard while the rest of the unit has undergone considerable shuffling. The junior's 509 offensive snaps lead the team, but his performance against Rutgers left plenty to be desired. Cubberly earned a 56.3 overall PFF grade, the lowest among the Badgers' offensive linemen, while surrendering two pressures, including a sack. He has now been credited with allowing two sacks over the past three games.

After showing promise early in his third collegiate season, Cubberly hasn't quite taken the leap that his initial performances suggested he might. Of course, Cubberly isn't solely responsible for Wisconsin's struggles in the trenches.

The offensive line as a whole has struggled to establish the physicality and consistency that have long been hallmarks of the program. Given his experience and the stability he's provided at left guard, however, the Badgers could certainly use more from Cubberly down the stretch.

Cairo Skanes

After an impressive showing in Wisconsin's upset victory over USC in Week 8, Skanes has struggled to maintain that momentum. The safety was responsible for one of the Badgers' biggest defensive miscues against Rutgers, getting beaten by Dyzier Carter for the Scarlet Knights' lone touchdown in the second quarter. Skanes finished with one tackle and a 53.5 overall PFF grade across 17 defensive snaps.

It's been a difficult two-game stretch for Skanes, who also struggled against Iowa the week prior. The sophomore is still developing and isn't an every-down contributor, with Matt Jung and Marvin Burks Jr. handling the bulk of the snaps at safety. But after turning heads against USC, Skanes has quickly come back down to earth.