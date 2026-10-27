Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Who’s Rising and Falling After Dominant Win Over USC

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) defended its home turf in dominant fashion Saturday, taking down then-No. 16 USC (6-2, 3-2) 24-7. The victory marked a resounding response to a disappointing loss at the Rose Bowl the week prior, with the Badgers delivering one of their most impressive performances of the season.

While the team collectively impressed, how did individual players fare? Badgers On SI breaks down whose stock is rising and whose is falling following the Trojan takedown.

Stock Up

Bryan Jackson II

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matched up against his former team, Jackson saw a season-high 20 snaps and made the most of his opportunities. Abu Sama III held down the top running back role with 17 carries for 71 yards (4.2 yards per carry), but Jackson complemented him nicely with seven carries for 38 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The junior scored on a five-yard run in the second quarter and nearly found paydirt again in the fourth, ultimately being ruled down half a yard short on a nine-yard gain.

With Sama arriving from Iowa State, Jackson was never expected to shoulder the bulk of Wisconsin’s rushing workload. However, at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, the USC transfer brought a physical presence to the backfield and the potential to carve out a meaningful complementary role.

That potential was on display Saturday, as Jackson ran with purpose, embraced contact and made the most of his touches. Injuries have limited his availability at times this season, but Saturday offered an encouraging glimpse of what he can bring to the Badgers’ rushing attack moving forward.

Matt Jung

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matched up against one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Jayden Maiava and a wide receiver room oozing with talent, the Wisconsin secondary didn’t flinch, and Jung played an instrumental role in its success. The fifth-year safety earned the highest PFF grade among Badger defenders at 81.1, finishing with six tackles (five solo) and three pass deflections. Maiava targeted Jung eight times but completed just three passes for 24 yards.

The former Division III Bethel standout saw his playing time increase as the 2025 campaign progressed and entered 2026 as a starter, though his early performances left plenty to be desired. Admittedly, I was skeptical of his viability as a Big Ten starter on a winning team. But Jung has turned a corner, looking increasingly comfortable and confident in his role and absolutely balling out both in coverage and as a tackler.

Cairo Skanes

Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jung wasn’t the only Wisconsin safety whose stock rose against USC. When Marvin Burks Jr. exited with an upper-body injury, Skanes stepped up from his reserve role and delivered an impressive performance. He made his presence felt early, jumping a route to intercept Jayden Maiava in the first quarter for the quarterback’s second turnover of the game. Skanes also recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection while allowing three receptions for 35 yards on five targets, earning a 74.9 PFF grade.

Skanes saw 30+ snaps in each of the previous two games against Michigan State and UCLA in a rotational role, but Saturday marked by far the heaviest workload of his season and young career. Losing a steady veteran like Burks for any extended stretch would be a significant blow, but Skanes’ performance offered plenty of reassurance. If called upon to assume a larger role against Iowa and beyond, the sophomore has shown he’s capable of answering the challenge.

Junior Poyser

Wisconsin has received ample praise for its collective strength in the trenches, but heavy rotations along the interior make it difficult for a true star to emerge. Of late, Poyser has exemplified the idea of being a “star in your role.” The Buffalo transfer was credited with just one tackle against USC, but he also generated two pressures and appeared to deflect a pass in the second quarter. That would mark his third consecutive game with a deflection, though the play wasn’t officially recorded in the box score.

His biggest contribution, however, came on special teams, when he got a piece of Caden Chittenden’s 44-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter. Bob Ligashesky’s phase has been spectacular all season, with contributions coming from across the roster, and Poyser added his name to the list Saturday.

The senior’s contributions aren’t always flashy or reflected in the box score, but his impact on Wisconsin’s defensive front has been undeniable. Alongside Hammond Russell IV and Charles Perkins, Poyser has helped anchor an interior rotation that’s been instrumental to the Badgers’ defensive success. He may not command the spotlight every week, but his physical presence and ability to make savvy plays have made Poyser an invaluable piece of E.J. Whitlow’s unit.

Stock Down

Darrion Dupree

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After such an impressive victory in Week 8, there aren’t many stocks falling. One name we didn’t hear called much, if at all, though, was Dupree. The running back played just four snaps and didn’t record a carry. Context is important, however, as he was listed on the injury report throughout the week leading up to the game and potentially wasn’t at full strength.

Dupree has been generally productive this season, rushing 49 times for 215 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 68 yards. He’s proven himself to be a solid player and valuable contributor, so his inclusion here isn’t necessarily a reflection of his performance.

Still, with Sama entrenched as the lead back and Jackson making a strong impression against USC, Dupree’s place in the rotation bears watching. His limited involvement Saturday was likely injury-related, but the increased competition for touches makes his stock worth monitoring moving forward.