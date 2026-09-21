Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Who’s Up and Who’s Down After Win Over Eastern Michigan

Working through a sluggish start, Wisconsin ultimately dominated Eastern Michigan 54-10 to improve to 2-1 and close out non-conference play. With a trip to Penn State looming in Week 4, here are five Badgers who saw their stock rise or fall heading into Big Ten action.

Stock Up

Tyrell Henry

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry’s stock went up last week following a four-reception, 91-yard effort against Western Illinois, but it’s now soaring after a record-breaking performance against Eastern Michigan. The fifth-year wide receiver rebounded from an untimely drop on fourth down on the first drive of the day to compile 14 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown, setting a new school record for receptions in a game.

Working almost exclusively from the slot, Henry isn’t a major downfield threat, but he’s plenty elusive with the ball in his hands, forcing four missed tackles against the Eagles, and has proven to be a chain mover, with eight of his receptions Saturday going for first downs. Henry entered 2026 with just six career catches, so expectations were minimal. Lo and behold, three games into the season, he’s Colton Joseph’s favorite target and a staple of the Wisconsin passing attack.

Jacob Harris

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Henry’s stock was already trending upward, Harris was labeled as a player with his stock trending downward in last week’s installment. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end made his presence felt against Eastern Michigan, hauling in three receptions for 89 yards on four targets, including a highlight-reel 32-yard catch in the second quarter.

Harris showed strong hands, athleticism and an ability to fight through contact, racking up 40 yards after the catch. As a cherry on top, the Bowling Green transfer fared well as a run blocker, garnering a 75.9 PFF run-blocking grade. While a significant spike in targets likely won’t materialize, Harris is a big target who can make plays for Colton Joseph as long as the quarterback puts the ball within his catch radius.

Matt Jung

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Harris, Jung was largely a disappointment through the first two games, with his stock falling. What a difference a week makes, as the Neenah native came down with an incredible interception while matched up against Eastern Michigan tight end Joshua Long in the second quarter. Add in a pass deflection, and the safety was stellar in coverage, culminating in an elite 90.5 overall PFF grade.

While Jung looked great in coverage, he did miss another tackle and has now whiffed once in all three of Wisconsin’s contests to start 2026. Those sorts of miscues might not hurt against lesser opponents, but they’ll certainly have an impact against Big Ten competition. While questions about Jung’s tackling remain valid, his showing in coverage in Week 3 added confidence in the fifth-year’s ability to hold his own as a starter.

Stock Down

Javan Robinson

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson was brought in to be a reliable presence on the outside, and while he mostly lived up to that billing against Notre Dame and Western Illinois, the Arizona State transfer stumbled against Eastern Michigan. The fifth-year cornerback was badly burned by wide receiver Nick Devereaux for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the Eagles’ only trip to the end zone Saturday. Robinson also missed a tackle, finishing with a 59.5 PFF grade.

Concern levels with the veteran are fairly tame, as one rough outing in a game that proved to be a blowout shouldn’t be grounds for ringing the fire alarm. With that being said, Robinson needs to flush Saturday’s showing down the drain and put his best foot forward against Penn State. He’s fared well in two previous games against head coach Matt Campbell and quarterback Rocco Becht from their time at Iowa State, and a strong outing from Robinson as a playmaker would go a long way toward Wisconsin pulling off the upset in Happy Valley.

Marvin Burks Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He didn’t have as egregious an error as Robinson, but an avoidable facemask penalty in the second quarter was a forgettable moment for Burks. The senior safety recorded a pass deflection and three tackles (two solo), but he was also credited with a missed tackle for the third time in as many weeks.

While he hasn’t been a liability, the Missouri transfer was heralded as one of Wisconsin’s top transfer portal additions, and his contributions thus far have been negligible. There shouldn’t be much concern about whether Burks is a capable starter, as he’s been generally fine as a Badger and has a positive track record in the SEC. However, Burks becoming more of a difference-maker is paramount to Wisconsin’s defense reaching its potential and competing with the best of the Big Ten.