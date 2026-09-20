Wisconsin Football Report Card: Grading Every Defensive Position After Eastern Michigan Win

Wisconsin fell behind 7-0 early but was able to get on track and crush Eastern Michigan 54-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. After evaluating the offense, here are grades for each position group on defense and the special teams unit following the Badgers’ Week 3 win.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Nick Clayton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big boys up front didn’t properly dominate FCS Western Illinois in Week 2, leaving the Eastern Michigan matchup as their final tune-up before Big Ten play. The unit excelled in stopping the run, holding the Eagles to just 62 yards on 30 carries (2.1 yards per carry). Defensive tackle Nolan Vils made the most of his 16 snaps as part of a deep interior rotation, logging five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss, including a sack.

Speaking of sacks and the pass rush, edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks continued his strong start to the season with four pressures, two quarterback hits, a hurry and a strip-sack. The fifth-year’s apparent breakout has been a sight to see, though the Badgers could really use more impact from others off the edge. Whether it’s Tyreese Fearbry, Nick Clayton, Justus Boone or someone else, Wisconsin will need more juice rushing the passer as the quality of competition ramps up.

Those concerns are more about what lies ahead than what transpired Saturday. Judging solely on the performance against Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin’s defensive line was stout against the run, generated some pressure and earned strong marks to close non-conference play.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regarded as arguably the strongest position on the roster, Wisconsin’s linebackers more than made their presence felt in the blowout win. Mason Posa, who finished with three tackles (two solo), got the Badgers off the schneid with their first turnover of the year, an interception at midfield returned 32 yards as part of a dominant second quarter. Fellow sophomore standout Cooper Catalano one-upped his partner in crime, scooping up Sebastian Cheeks’ strip-sack and returning it for a touchdown to start the third quarter while adding four tackles (one solo).

The large advantage on the scoreboard enabled defensive coordinator Mike Tressel to give extended playing time to reserves, mainly Taylor Schaefer, Thomas Heiberger and Jon Jon Kamara. Those real-game reps are always valuable, but barring injury, Posa and Catalano will rarely leave the field in competitive matchups. The duo lived up to their lofty expectations against Eastern Michigan and will look to carry that momentum from Madison to Happy Valley as the Badgers take on the tough Nittany Lions to open Big Ten play next week.

Grade: A

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin’s defensive backs got off to a poor start, as cornerback Javan Robinson was beaten by Eastern Michigan wide receiver Nick Devereaux on an 18-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. From there, however, the results were significantly better on the back end.

After struggling in the first two contests of the season, safety Matt Jung was stellar in Week 3, particularly in coverage. He hauled in an impressive interception at the end of the second quarter to go along with a pass deflection and a 90.5 overall PFF grade. The Neenah native did miss a tackle for a third straight game, but Jung’s showing in coverage was a major step in the right direction.

Bryce West continued his run of consistency in the slot, adding two tackles for loss, while Eric Fletcher Jr. looked much better than he did against Western Illinois. The Oklahoma State transfer could push for playing time over current starting cornerback Jai’mier Scott, who has been fine if unimpressive.

The overall body of work for this group was solid Saturday, but the touchdown Robinson allowed and a bad facemask penalty on safety Marvin Burks Jr. in the second quarter were notable blemishes. Those mistakes didn’t prove costly against Eastern Michigan, but they’re the type Wisconsin will need to clean up entering Big Ten play. As such, a B feels sufficient, with Jung’s bounce-back performance serving as the biggest positive.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Last, but certainly not least, it was another clinic for Bob Ligashesky’s unit. While punter Sean West’s services weren’t needed Saturday, kicker Gavin Lahm stayed perfect on field goals with conversions from 39 and 41 yards, in addition to going 6-for-6 on extra points.

The Badgers applied quality pressure on the Eagles’ punt attempts, as was the case in the first two games, but it was the field-goal blocking operation that came through with the big play in Week 3. With just two seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter at the time of the snap, Eastern Michigan kicker Rudy Kessinger had his attempt blocked by the previously mentioned Eric Fletcher Jr. and returned by freshman cornerback Donovan Dunmore for a game-ending touchdown.

Sans Harrison Bortolotti’s catastrophic kick-return fumble against Notre Dame, Wisconsin has been elite in the third phase. The offense and defense will have to do their part for the Badgers to compete in Big Ten play, but special teams could prove to be an asset that helps lift them to wins in close contests.

Grade: A