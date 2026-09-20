Wisconsin Football Report Card: Grading Every Offensive Position After Eastern Michigan Win

After a concerningly slow start, Wisconsin found its rhythm and trounced Eastern Michigan 54-10 to close out non-conference play. As is done each week, Badgers On SI has grades for each position group, starting with the offense.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a lackluster showing against Western Illinois in Week 2, the Week 3 matchup against Eastern Michigan was an opportunity for Joseph to show off his skills. He faltered early, rolling out of the pocket and making a horrifically ill-advised throw downfield that resulted in an interception on Wisconsin’s second drive. The Old Dominion transfer shook off the mistake, though, and closed the game 23-for-33 with 362 yards and three passing touchdowns. Lauded for his dual-threat ability, Joseph used his legs for 46 yards on nine carries (5.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown scamper in the second quarter.

Joseph’s accuracy improved from previous weeks, though precise ball placement still clearly isn’t the signal-caller’s biggest strength. Even on a 75-yard touchdown toss to Chris Brooks Jr. in the second quarter, Joseph underthrew the pass.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, as the decision-making on the interception was atrocious and simply can’t happen in Big Ten play, but Joseph brought some excitement and instilled some hope for Badgers fans who’ve been deprived of competent quarterback play in recent years.

Grade: B+

Running Backs

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the passing game was mostly humming, the same can’t be said for the rushing attack. With starter Abu Sama III held out of action, Darrion Dupree saw the majority of the work and chipped in with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but an overall stat line of eight carries for 29 yards (3.6 yards per carry) isn’t anything to write home about. TCU transfer Nate Palmer also amassed 29 yards, though on seven carries (4.1 yards per carry), while USC transfer Bryan Jackson II finished with five carries for 17 yards (3.4 yards per carry).

Sama is the clear lead rusher when healthy, so the overreactions here should be kept to a minimum. Offensive line play also, of course, plays a critical role in a running back’s success. But when it comes down to it, Saturday was an opportunity for some other guys to shine, and with the team averaging just 3.9 yards per carry against a Group of Six opponent, it’s fair to say that opportunity went to waste.

Grade: D

Wide Receivers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyrell Henry had a critical drop on fourth down on Wisconsin’s first drive of the game. How’d the fifth-year pass catcher respond? By putting together a historic 14-reception, 160-yard performance, with a touchdown in the second quarter as the cherry on top. Those 14 catches set a new school record, surpassing Matt Nyquist’s 13-catch mark set in 1995, a remarkable feat made all the more unlikely considering Henry entered Saturday’s contest with 14 career catches!

Henry stole the show for the most part, though it was also a productive day for Chris Brooks Jr. with three receptions for 89 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Eugene Hilton Jr. was the only other wide receiver with a reception, tallying one for six yards, while Shamar Rigby was the fourth and final wide receiver to log snaps with Malachi Coleman out due to an apparent head injury.

If Henry can prove to be a reliable target in the slot and the big-play potential of Coleman shines through once healthy, Wisconsin could see one of its biggest question marks entering the season turn into a strength. Only time will tell if that comes to fruition, but Week 3 was a banner showing for this group.

Grade: A

Tight Ends

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting virtually no contributions from the tight end position through two games, Jacob Harris stepped up against Eastern Michigan with three receptions for 89 yards. The Bowling Green transfer showed off his physicality at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, but also impressive catch and concentration skills with an incredible one-handed snag for 32 yards in the second quarter.

Emmett Bork made the most of his lone target, hauling in a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Grant Stec garnered the most snaps (32) at the position, though Colton Joseph didn’t throw his way.

I’m not convinced that tight ends are suddenly going to be a focal point of the Wisconsin offense, but Harris was impressive Saturday and could certainly strengthen the Badgers’ offense with more performances like that.

Grade: A

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Emerson Mandell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line hasn’t impressed in the early going, but Saturday brought some more positives. Right tackle Kevin Heywood, who’s regarded as one of Wisconsin’s top players in terms of NFL potential, looked good and continues to improve each week, while his partner on the right side, Emerson Mandell, made his season debut. The junior didn’t see a full workload, logging 26 snaps at right guard, but he showed little rust coming off a foot injury, delivering an 81.0 PFF grade and looking like a clear upgrade over Stylz Blackmon.

Left guard Collin Cubberly didn’t have his best game against Eastern Michigan, nor did center Austin Kawecki, but the continued struggles of PJ Wilkins at left tackle are much more concerning, as the Ole Miss transfer was attributed with three quarterback hurries. As a whole, the unit’s lack of push and hole creation against an inferior opponent was disappointing, though Abu Sama III’s absence did no favors to the Badgers’ rushing totals.

Mandell’s return is a huge development for the offensive line, but even with him in the fold, there are still legitimate questions about how this group will hold up against stiffer Big Ten competition. That test is right around the corner, as Wisconsin’s front will be challenged on the road against Penn State in Week 4.

Grade: B-