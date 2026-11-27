The Wisconsin-Minnesota football series is the longest-running rivalry in FBS football. The Badgers dominated the series for years, holding the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry. However, the Gophers have become competitive again in recent years.

FBS football's longest-running rivalry is about to be contested for the 136th time. The series between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers currently stands at 64-63-8 in favor of the Gophers. However, the Badgers hold a 46-29-3 advantage in games played for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The trophy was introduced in 1948, nearly six decades after the first game between the two schools.

The Badgers' 14-game winning streak changed the rivalry

For a significant stretch of time, the Wisconsin-Minnesota series was dominated by the Badgers. From 2004 to 2017, Wisconsin won 14 straight games against the Gophers, the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.

The Badgers had dominated the series for years, winning 21 of the 23 games between the two schools from 1995 to 2017.

Another game of significance in the series was the 2017 matchup in Minneapolis, where the Badgers shut out the Gophers 31-0. Not only did the win extend Wisconsin's winning streak to 14 games, but it also gave the Badgers the all-time series lead between the two programs for the first time.

Minnesota has made the rivalry competitive again

Minnesota has won four of the last five games against Wisconsin. The Badgers picked up a 28-14 win in 2023, but the Gophers won in 2021 and 2022 before taking the last two meetings in 2024 and 2025. Those wins included a 24-7 victory at Camp Randall Stadium and a 17-7 win in Minneapolis last season. Wisconsin's 17-7 loss to Minnesota in 2025 gave the Gophers another opportunity to keep Paul Bunyan's Axe.

That is a big change from the years when Wisconsin regularly came away with wins in this matchup. Minnesota has found more success against the Badgers lately and has won two straight games in the series.

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The Gophers have also won their last two trips to Camp Randall Stadium. Their most recent win in Madison came in 2024, when they defeated Wisconsin 24-7. The last time the Badgers beat Minnesota at home was in 2020.

The rivalry had another dominant stretch before the Axe

While the Badgers hold the longest winning streak in the history of the series, the Minnesota Gophers have put together some long winning streaks of their own.

Minnesota won five of six games from 1985 to 1990, including a three-game winning streak from 1985 to 1987. This was another stretch of the rivalry when one team had a clear advantage over the other.

The first game between Wisconsin and Minnesota was played in 1890, with the Gophers defeating the Badgers 63-0. The two teams have played every season since 1907. Their only interruption came in 1906, when college football was suspended nationally due to safety concerns.

The Slab of Bacon was first played for in 1930. Minnesota won the trophy in 1943, but the wooden slab mysteriously disappeared. It was replaced by Paul Bunyan's Axe in 1948. The original Slab of Bacon was found in the Wisconsin athletic department's storage facility in 1994.

Wisconsin and Minnesota continue to trade control

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell sends a play in with Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin took the lead in the all-time series for the first time in 2017 after its 31-0 win over Minnesota. The Gophers moved back in front after winning the 2024 and 2025 meetings.

The Badgers have still won 24 of the last 30 games between the two teams. However, Minnesota has had more success in recent years, making this rivalry much closer than it was during Wisconsin's long winning streak.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota series has had plenty of memorable moments over the years. Both teams have enjoyed stretches when they had the upper hand, and the recent results show that neither program has a permanent hold on this rivalry.