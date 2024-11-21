Wisconsin QB Cole LaCrue plans to enter the transfer portal
Redshirt freshman Wisconsin quarterback Cole LaCrue announced on Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. He now becomes the first domino to fall in the Badgers' QB room outlook.
The NCAA's transfer does not officially open until Dec. 9, but LaCrue has gotten ahead of things, announcing his plans to enter his name next month. According to 247Sports, he was the 1,047th-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, but he never played a snap in his roughly two-year Badgers career.
"After much thought and reflection, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the University of Wisconsin,” LaCrue wrote in an Instagram post. “This was not an easy choice, as my time here has been filled with incredible experiences, growth, and unforgettable memories.
"I want to sincerely thank Coach Fickell for his guidance and leadership during my time in the program, and a special shoutout to Coach Leonhard for being the first to believe in me and extend an offer," he continued. "To all the coaches, thank you for your teachings and the countless ways you've helped me develop as both a player and a person. To my teammates, thank you for the great times, the lessons, and the bond we've shared. I'll forever cherish those memories."
LaCrue committed to Wisconsin when Jim Leonard was the program's interim head coach and then he remained committed when Luke Fickell took over before the 2023 season.
Tyler Van Dyke's future eligibility status is up in the air after he played less than three full games this season, but LaCrue was one of only four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Current starter Braedyn Locke is now joined by true freshman Mabrey Mettauer and preferred walk-on Milos Spasojevic.
Whether or not Van Dyke is granted an injury redshirt and then his desire to keep playing is a big part of this equation, but LaCrue's departure gives Wisconsin only two scholarship signal callers that for sure have eligibility past this season.