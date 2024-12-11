Wisconsin quarterback room in 2025 will look completely different with Braedyn Locke departing
Wisconsin starting quarterback Braedyn Locke is the latest player to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Locke joins fellow Badger quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Cole LaCrue among several others to put their names into the portal.
Related: Other Wisconsin players enter the transfer portal
Following a knee injury to Van Dyke vs. Alabama in September, Locke took over as the starter. He finished the year throwing for 1,936 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, as Wisconsin went just 3-6 and missed qualifying for a bowl game.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo was fired late in the season, replaced by former Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Locke’s brother, incoming freshman Landyn Locke, is one of three quarterbacks set to be on the roster for 2025. The other two are true freshman Mabrey Mettauer and fellow 2025 recruit Carter Smith.
It is quite obvious that Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell will be active this month in pursuing at least one transfer quarterback to join the team for next year.