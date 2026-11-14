Winners and Losers: Wisconsin Football Implodes in Shocking Loss to Maryland

For the second time in three weeks, Wisconsin suffered a defeat that's hard to wrap one's head around.

The Badgers collapsed late in the fourth quarter, allowing a 39-yard catch-and-run on a game-tying touchdown before quarterback Ryan Hopkins was strip-sacked on the ensuing two-minute drill, setting up Maryland's go-ahead field goal.

Just like the loss to Maryland last season, this defeat feels like it carries more weight than some of the other embarrassing defeats under head coach Luke Fickell. Is imminent change on the horizon in Madison?

Here's my winners and losers from the stunning defeat in College Park:

WINNERS

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Mason Posa

Despite getting banged up in the first half, Posa completely set the tone for this Wisconsin defense all afternoon. Finishing with 13 tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles-for loss, he dominated up front for the Badgers. He was particularly unstoppable on Maryland's drive after Wisconsin's go-ahead touchdown, flying all over the field and practically single-handedly forcing the Terps to punt. The Badgers badly needed the grit and fight he put on display; he shows up week in and week out.

WR Eugene Hilton Jr

Hilton hasn't stuffed the stat-sheet for the Badgers this season by any means, but he's made a handful of extremely important plays. He made another one in College Park, making an acrobatic, fingertip snag in the back of the end zone on a crucial 2-point conversion. That was his second two-point conversion in as many weeks, and he caught Ryan Hopkins' first career touchdown past last Saturday against Rutgers; those two have some solid chemistry.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Ryan Hopkins

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The biggest difference between last week's stellar performance against Rutgers and this week's complete dud against Maryland? The offensive line. Against the Scarlet Knights' unimpressive front seven, the Badgers' offensive line held up and kept the gunslinger clean. Against Maryland's talented front seven, Hopkins was harassed all day.

Still, the young quarterback regressed in his second career start. His timing was off, his reads weren't as precise. He missed several throws, and threw a handful of ill-advised passes. Hopkins finished 11-of-22 passing for 77 yards. Against the 91st-ranked passing defense in terms of yards per game allowed, that's a pretty brutal output.

Hopkins displayed some of the same moxie we saw in his starting debut, like on a miraculous scramble for a first down when he looked dead to rights in the backfield. He wasn't the main reason Wisconsin lost or the main reason the Badgers' offense sputtered all afternoon. But he certainly left a lot to be desired.

OL Austin Kawecki

Kawecki wasn't directly responsible for any catastrophic plays, but he didn't have the best day from his post at right guard. He allowed several pressures that sped up Hopkins' process, and while he wasn't the only offensive lineman guilty of that, his move to guard hasn't been completely smooth sailing.

CB Eric Fletcher Jr

Fletcher had to play more snaps than usual as Javan Robinson was banged up late in the first half. He was largely responsible for Maryland's game-tying touchdown, as he took a horrific angle trying to intercept the pass that Preston Howard took to the house. The film will reveal more about the cornerback's performance, but that was a crushing play and Fletcher was largely responsible.

RB Abu Sama

Fickell talked this week about getting one or two running backs hot by leaning on them instead of deploying a committee approach. Wisconsin kept its word, and gave tailback Darrion Dupree 14 carries while Sama had just two. One of Sama's runs was an 18-yard scamper on a pitch play, but he remains an afterthought in this offense. If the Badgers like Dupree as a runner, more, fine — but what a waste of Sama's ability.

OC Jeff Grimes

Grimes called one of his more bewildering games all season. There's several play-calls I can't wrap my head around.

Wisconsin's first fumble happened when it elected to hand the ball to Ryan Schwendeman, a tight end, on 4th-and-1. That worked against USC's soft defensive front several weeks ago; as I've said, this Terps' front seven is different. I understand Schwendeman has developed into a tight end/fullback hybrid, but how about handing it to oh, I don't know, the 240-pound running back Bryan Jackson?

The third-down play-calling, which featured a timid handoff to Dupree inside the red zone and a quarterback draw to Hopkins — both on third-and-long — was highly questionable as well. But how about the Badgers electing to throw the ball on 1st-and-goal from the two, throwing an incompletion only to be bailed out by a pass interference call? That play, perhaps more than anything, is counter to the entire identity Wisconsin wants to establish.