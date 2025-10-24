All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey vs Minnesota State: How to watch, stream, and listen

How to watch the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team host Minnesota State this weekend. Get the full schedule, TV, streaming and radio information here.

Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson diagrams a play during women’s hockey practice Wednesday, September 9/17/25, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson diagrams a play during women’s hockey practice Wednesday, September 9/17/25, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a weekend away, Wisconsin women's hockey returns to home ice. The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota State Mavericks in a two-game WCHA conference series, setting up a full weekend of hockey on the east side of campus.

While the Badgers men's hockey team hosts the Alaska Nanooks to wrap up its fall semester non-conference slate, the women's team plays its third set of conference games. Wisconsin (8-0-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) hopes to remain atop the standings, continuing as the only undefeated team in the conference.

Top-ranked UW will do so without two of its stars. The Mavericks (5-3-0, 1-3-0 WCHA) will give the shorthanded Badgers all they can handle as reigning All-Americans Kirsten Simms and Laila Edwards remain sidelined.

How to watch Wisconsin women's hockey vs. Minnesota State

Where: LaBahn Arena, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Watch: Big Ten Plus - Game 1 Link - Game 2 Link

Listen: 1070 AM The Game, iHeart Radio App (Play-by-play: Paul Braun)

When (Game 1): Saturday, October 25th, 2:00 p.m. Central

When (Game 2): Sunday, October 26th, 2:00 p.m. Central

