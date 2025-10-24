Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey vs Minnesota State: How to watch, stream, and listen
After a weekend away, Wisconsin women's hockey returns to home ice. The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota State Mavericks in a two-game WCHA conference series, setting up a full weekend of hockey on the east side of campus.
While the Badgers men's hockey team hosts the Alaska Nanooks to wrap up its fall semester non-conference slate, the women's team plays its third set of conference games. Wisconsin (8-0-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) hopes to remain atop the standings, continuing as the only undefeated team in the conference.
Top-ranked UW will do so without two of its stars. The Mavericks (5-3-0, 1-3-0 WCHA) will give the shorthanded Badgers all they can handle as reigning All-Americans Kirsten Simms and Laila Edwards remain sidelined.
How to watch Wisconsin women's hockey vs. Minnesota State
Where: LaBahn Arena, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Watch: Big Ten Plus - Game 1 Link - Game 2 Link
Listen: 1070 AM The Game, iHeart Radio App (Play-by-play: Paul Braun)
When (Game 1): Saturday, October 25th, 2:00 p.m. Central
When (Game 2): Sunday, October 26th, 2:00 p.m. Central