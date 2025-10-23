Two freshmen are changing the Wisconsin football defense
Although any potential turnaround in the fortunes of the Wisconsin football program is unlikely in the short term, a pair of young defensive standouts is showing promise early. Behind junior linebackers Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis, a couple of true freshmen are embracing the challenge of an increased role.
Cooper Catalano arrived on campus this spring with a resume as impressive as an in-state prospect could have. The Germantown High School product holds the Wisconsin state high school record for career tackles with 583, smashing the previous mark of 462.
While Catalano hails from a recruiting territory Wisconsin Badgers fans are plenty familiar with, his partner in the middle of the defense comes from a bit more of a far-flung place. Mason Posa, who won multiple New Mexico high school state championships in football and wrestling, has earned more opportunities every week.
Cooper Catalano, Mason Posa, leading young Wisconsin football talent
Catalano and Posa have been more than rotational pieces for the Badgers. Together, the 2025 recruits have become key contributors who enjoy competing side by side.
"Being out there with [Posa] is always really cool," Catalano said in an interview on Tuesday about the big game atmosphere inside Camp Randall Stadium he felt when the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes came to town. "And then, having a little break in the action, kind of looking at him, and kind of being like, 'Whoa. Let's do it, let's dominate.'"
Catalano did dominate Saturday. The high school record holder's tackling prowess has translated to the college game. With seven against OSU, Catalano became the first true freshman to lead the Wisconsin football defense in tackles in a game since Nick Herbig in 2020.
The former three-star recruit has earned the trust of defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel. Catalano entered the season as a mainstay on special teams, now rotates in as the middle linebacker, and even sees time on the weak side of the field on third-down packages. With Alliegro suffering a broken arm against the Buckeyes, Catalano and Posa could see even more opportunity, especially with upcoming changes to UW's special teams rotation.
Catalano has been starting on the kickoff unit, was in the two-deep for every other phase, but he says the staff is "changing it up," and even he does not know what it all entails.
Posa has also showcased his positional versatility in recent weeks. In the past two weeks, Posa has played at the STAR linebacker position. He leads all Big Ten linebackers who have played at least 50 snaps with a PFF defensive grade of 90.3.