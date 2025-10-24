Wisconsin Badgers hockey vs Alaska Nanooks: How to watch, stream and listen
With a bruising ranked-on-ranked matchup against the Minnesota State Mavericks in the books, Wisconsin hockey looks to stay undefeated on the season and in the history of its matchups at home against its next non-conference foe.
The No. 17/16 Wisconsin Badgers (2-0-2, 0-0-0 Big Ten) host the Alaska Nanooks (2-4-0) inside the Kohl Center this weekend. UW and UA are set for a two-game series in their first meeting since 2016, when the Badgers earned 4-3 and 5-2 victories over the Nanooks.
Wisconsin is 6-0-0 all-time when playing Alaska in Madison and 9-1-0 overall in the all-time series.
Badgers head coach Mike Hastings is looking for his team to capture its first home victory of the season after a pair of ties against Minnesota State.
How to watch Wisconsin hockey vs. Alaska
Where: Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Watch: Big Ten Plus
Listen: 1070 AM The Game, Varsity Network App (Play-by-play: Brian Posick; Analyst: Ian Perrin)
When (Game 1): Friday, October 24th, 7:00 p.m. Central
When (Game 2): Saturday, October 25th, 6:00 p.m. Central