All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers hockey vs Alaska Nanooks: How to watch, stream and listen

The Wisconsin Badgers host a non-conference series against the Alaska Nanooks before entering a stretch of Big Ten play

Kedrick Stumbris

Wisconsin Badgers Men's Hockey Head Coach Mike Hastings seen Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off against Air Force at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin Badgers Men's Hockey Head Coach Mike Hastings seen Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off against Air Force at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With a bruising ranked-on-ranked matchup against the Minnesota State Mavericks in the books, Wisconsin hockey looks to stay undefeated on the season and in the history of its matchups at home against its next non-conference foe.

The No. 17/16 Wisconsin Badgers (2-0-2, 0-0-0 Big Ten) host the Alaska Nanooks (2-4-0) inside the Kohl Center this weekend. UW and UA are set for a two-game series in their first meeting since 2016, when the Badgers earned 4-3 and 5-2 victories over the Nanooks.

Wisconsin is 6-0-0 all-time when playing Alaska in Madison and 9-1-0 overall in the all-time series.

Badgers head coach Mike Hastings is looking for his team to capture its first home victory of the season after a pair of ties against Minnesota State.

How to watch Wisconsin hockey vs. Alaska

Where: Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Watch: Big Ten Plus

Listen: 1070 AM The Game, Varsity Network App (Play-by-play: Brian Posick; Analyst: Ian Perrin)

When (Game 1): Friday, October 24th, 7:00 p.m. Central

When (Game 2): Saturday, October 25th, 6:00 p.m. Central

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Kedrick Stumbris
KEDRICK STUMBRIS

Kedrick Stumbris has covered the Wisconsin Badgers since 2022 with a focus on the Badgers football, men's basketball, and women's hockey programs. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science.

Home/Hockey