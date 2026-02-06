All Badgers

How many Wisconsin Badgers have competed in the Winter Olympics?

The University of Wisconsin has 12 former and current athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, joining the Badgers' impressive all-time total.
Team USA athlete, and former University of Wisconsin standouts, Meghan Duggan (left) and Hilary Knight celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey during the 2018 Olympics. | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin will be the dominant school on Olympic ice over the next two weeks in Milan/Cortina, Italy, as 12 current and former players will be chasing a gold medal.

The University of Wisconsin has a rich Olympic history. Dating back to the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, over 140 Badger athletes have competed in multiple disciplines. However, the Winter Olympics is a more exclusive club since debuting in Chamonix, France in 1924, with 53 Wisconsin players competing.

That group has won 17 team golds, 28 silver and three bronze medals, with women's hockey stars Hilary Knight (1 gold, 3 silver), Brianna Decker (1 gold, 2 silver), and Meghan Duggan (1 gold, 2 silver) being the most decorated American Badgers, while two Canadian Badgers Carla MacLeod (2006, 2010) and Meaghan Mikkelson (2010 and 2014) each won a pair of gold medals (with Mikkelson adding a silver in 2018).

Men's hockey stars Mark Johnson and Bob Suter only medaled once, but their gold medal in men's hockey in 1980 has generated countless books, stories, movies and documentaries.

With the opening ceremonies to the 25th Winter Olympics happening today, here is a list of the Badgers who have competed or are competing in the winter games.

Team USA

Steve Alley - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976

Bob Lundeen -1971-75 -Men's Hockey - 1976

John Taft - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976

Mark Johnson - 1976-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)

Bob Suter - 1975-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)

Marc Behrend - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984

Chris Chelios - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984-1998-2002 (silver) - 2006

Erika Brown - 1992-96 - Curling - 1988, 1992, 2014

Tony Granato - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988

Jim Johannson - 1982-86 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1992

Mike Richter - 1985-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1998, 2002 (silver)

Sean Hill - 1988-91 - Men's Hockey - 1992

Barry Richter - 1989-93 - Men's Hockey - 1994

Gary Suter - 1983-85 - Men's Hockey - 1998, 2002 (silver)

Brian Rafalski - 1991-95 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (silver), 2006, 2010 (silver)

Molly Engstrom -2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (bronze), 2010 (silver)

Meghan Duggan - 2006-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold)

Hilary Knight - 2007-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver), 2026

Erika Lawler - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)

Jessie Vetter - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver)

Kerry Weiland - 1999-2003 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver)

Jinelle Zaugg - 2004-08 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)

Ryan Suter - 2003-04 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014

Joe Pavelski - 2004-06 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014

Brianna Decker - 2009-13 - Women's Hockey - 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)

Ryan McDonagh - 2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014

Derek Stepan - 2008-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014

Jesse Compher - United States - 2022-23 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)

Abby Roque - United States - 2016-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)

Caroline Harvey - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver), 2026

Britta Curl-Salemme - 2018-24 - Women's Hockey - 2026

Laila Edwards - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Ava McNaughton - 2023 -Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Kirsten Simms - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Austria

Ed Lebler - 1978-81 - Men's Hockey - 1984, 1988

Canada

Bruce Driver - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984

Patrick Flatley - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984

Curtis Joseph - 1988-89 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (gold)

Dany Heatley -1999-200 -Men's Hockey - 2006, 2010 (gold)

Carla MacLeod - 2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (gold), 2010 (gold), 2014

Amy Vermeulen -2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2008

Meaghan Mikkelson - 2003-07 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (gold), 2014 (gold), 2018 (silver)

René Bourque - Canada - 2001-04 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)

Emily Clark - Canada - 2014-18 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026

Ann-Renee Dèsbiens - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026

Cody Golobef - Canada -2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)

Sarah Nurse - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026

Alex Rigsby - USA - 2010-14 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)

Blayre Turnbull - Canada - 2011-15 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026

Kristen Campbell - Canada - 2017-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (gold)

Ben Street - Canada - 2005-10 - Men's Hockey - 2022

Daryl Watts - Canada - 2019-22 - Women's Hockey - 2026

Czechia

Adéla Šapovalivová - Czechia - 2026-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Coaches

Bob Johnson (head coach) - 1966-82 - Men's Hockey - 1976

Mark Johnson (head coach) - 1976-79 - Women's Hockey - 2010

Tony Granato (asst./head coach) - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 2014, 2018

Carla MacLeod (Canada) - 2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2014

Chris Chelios (asst. coach) - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 2018

