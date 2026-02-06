How many Wisconsin Badgers have competed in the Winter Olympics?
The University of Wisconsin will be the dominant school on Olympic ice over the next two weeks in Milan/Cortina, Italy, as 12 current and former players will be chasing a gold medal.
The University of Wisconsin has a rich Olympic history. Dating back to the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, over 140 Badger athletes have competed in multiple disciplines. However, the Winter Olympics is a more exclusive club since debuting in Chamonix, France in 1924, with 53 Wisconsin players competing.
That group has won 17 team golds, 28 silver and three bronze medals, with women's hockey stars Hilary Knight (1 gold, 3 silver), Brianna Decker (1 gold, 2 silver), and Meghan Duggan (1 gold, 2 silver) being the most decorated American Badgers, while two Canadian Badgers Carla MacLeod (2006, 2010) and Meaghan Mikkelson (2010 and 2014) each won a pair of gold medals (with Mikkelson adding a silver in 2018).
Men's hockey stars Mark Johnson and Bob Suter only medaled once, but their gold medal in men's hockey in 1980 has generated countless books, stories, movies and documentaries.
With the opening ceremonies to the 25th Winter Olympics happening today, here is a list of the Badgers who have competed or are competing in the winter games.
Team USA
Steve Alley - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976
Bob Lundeen -1971-75 -Men's Hockey - 1976
John Taft - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976
Mark Johnson - 1976-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)
Bob Suter - 1975-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)
Marc Behrend - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984
Chris Chelios - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984-1998-2002 (silver) - 2006
Erika Brown - 1992-96 - Curling - 1988, 1992, 2014
Tony Granato - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988
Jim Johannson - 1982-86 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1992
Mike Richter - 1985-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1998, 2002 (silver)
Sean Hill - 1988-91 - Men's Hockey - 1992
Barry Richter - 1989-93 - Men's Hockey - 1994
Gary Suter - 1983-85 - Men's Hockey - 1998, 2002 (silver)
Brian Rafalski - 1991-95 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (silver), 2006, 2010 (silver)
Molly Engstrom -2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (bronze), 2010 (silver)
Meghan Duggan - 2006-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold)
Hilary Knight - 2007-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver), 2026
Erika Lawler - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)
Jessie Vetter - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver)
Kerry Weiland - 1999-2003 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver)
Jinelle Zaugg - 2004-08 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)
Ryan Suter - 2003-04 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014
Joe Pavelski - 2004-06 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014
Brianna Decker - 2009-13 - Women's Hockey - 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)
Ryan McDonagh - 2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014
Derek Stepan - 2008-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014
Jesse Compher - United States - 2022-23 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)
Abby Roque - United States - 2016-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)
Caroline Harvey - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver), 2026
Britta Curl-Salemme - 2018-24 - Women's Hockey - 2026
Laila Edwards - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026
Ava McNaughton - 2023 -Present - Women's Hockey - 2026
Kirsten Simms - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026
Austria
Ed Lebler - 1978-81 - Men's Hockey - 1984, 1988
Canada
Bruce Driver - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984
Patrick Flatley - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984
Curtis Joseph - 1988-89 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (gold)
Dany Heatley -1999-200 -Men's Hockey - 2006, 2010 (gold)
Carla MacLeod - 2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (gold), 2010 (gold), 2014
Amy Vermeulen -2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2008
Meaghan Mikkelson - 2003-07 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (gold), 2014 (gold), 2018 (silver)
René Bourque - Canada - 2001-04 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)
Emily Clark - Canada - 2014-18 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026
Ann-Renee Dèsbiens - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026
Cody Golobef - Canada -2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)
Sarah Nurse - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026
Alex Rigsby - USA - 2010-14 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)
Blayre Turnbull - Canada - 2011-15 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026
Kristen Campbell - Canada - 2017-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (gold)
Ben Street - Canada - 2005-10 - Men's Hockey - 2022
Daryl Watts - Canada - 2019-22 - Women's Hockey - 2026
Czechia
Adéla Šapovalivová - Czechia - 2026-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026
Coaches
Bob Johnson (head coach) - 1966-82 - Men's Hockey - 1976
Mark Johnson (head coach) - 1976-79 - Women's Hockey - 2010
Tony Granato (asst./head coach) - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 2014, 2018
Carla MacLeod (Canada) - 2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2014
Chris Chelios (asst. coach) - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 2018
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.Follow TheBadgerNation