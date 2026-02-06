The University of Wisconsin will be the dominant school on Olympic ice over the next two weeks in Milan/Cortina, Italy, as 12 current and former players will be chasing a gold medal.



The University of Wisconsin has a rich Olympic history. Dating back to the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, over 140 Badger athletes have competed in multiple disciplines. However, the Winter Olympics is a more exclusive club since debuting in Chamonix, France in 1924, with 53 Wisconsin players competing.



That group has won 17 team golds, 28 silver and three bronze medals, with women's hockey stars Hilary Knight (1 gold, 3 silver), Brianna Decker (1 gold, 2 silver), and Meghan Duggan (1 gold, 2 silver) being the most decorated American Badgers, while two Canadian Badgers Carla MacLeod (2006, 2010) and Meaghan Mikkelson (2010 and 2014) each won a pair of gold medals (with Mikkelson adding a silver in 2018).



Men's hockey stars Mark Johnson and Bob Suter only medaled once, but their gold medal in men's hockey in 1980 has generated countless books, stories, movies and documentaries.



With the opening ceremonies to the 25th Winter Olympics happening today, here is a list of the Badgers who have competed or are competing in the winter games.

Team USA

Steve Alley - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976



Bob Lundeen -1971-75 -Men's Hockey - 1976



John Taft - 1972-77 - Men's Hockey - 1976



Mark Johnson - 1976-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)



Bob Suter - 1975-79 - Men's Hockey - 1980 (gold)



Marc Behrend - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984



Chris Chelios - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984-1998-2002 (silver) - 2006



Erika Brown - 1992-96 - Curling - 1988, 1992, 2014



Tony Granato - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988



Jim Johannson - 1982-86 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1992



Mike Richter - 1985-87 - Men's Hockey - 1988, 1998, 2002 (silver)



Sean Hill - 1988-91 - Men's Hockey - 1992



Barry Richter - 1989-93 - Men's Hockey - 1994



Gary Suter - 1983-85 - Men's Hockey - 1998, 2002 (silver)



Brian Rafalski - 1991-95 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (silver), 2006, 2010 (silver)



Molly Engstrom -2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (bronze), 2010 (silver)



Meghan Duggan - 2006-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold)



Hilary Knight - 2007-09, 2010-11 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver), 2026



Erika Lawler - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)



Jessie Vetter - 2005-09 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014 (silver)

Kerry Weiland - 1999-2003 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (silver)



Jinelle Zaugg - 2004-08 - Women's Hockey -2010 (silver)



Ryan Suter - 2003-04 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014



Joe Pavelski - 2004-06 - Men's Hockey - 2010 (silver), 2014



Brianna Decker - 2009-13 - Women's Hockey - 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)



Ryan McDonagh - 2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014



Derek Stepan - 2008-10 - Men's Hockey - 2014



Jesse Compher - United States - 2022-23 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)



Abby Roque - United States - 2016-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver)



Caroline Harvey - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2022 (silver), 2026



Britta Curl-Salemme - 2018-24 - Women's Hockey - 2026



Laila Edwards - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026



Ava McNaughton - 2023 -Present - Women's Hockey - 2026



Kirsten Simms - 2022-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Austria

Ed Lebler - 1978-81 - Men's Hockey - 1984, 1988

Canada

Bruce Driver - 1980-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984



Patrick Flatley - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 1984



Curtis Joseph - 1988-89 - Men's Hockey - 2002 (gold)



Dany Heatley -1999-200 -Men's Hockey - 2006, 2010 (gold)



Carla MacLeod - 2001-05 -Women's Hockey - 2006 (gold), 2010 (gold), 2014



Amy Vermeulen -2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2008



Meaghan Mikkelson - 2003-07 - Women's Hockey - 2010 (gold), 2014 (gold), 2018 (silver)



René Bourque - Canada - 2001-04 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)



Emily Clark - Canada - 2014-18 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026



Ann-Renee Dèsbiens - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026



Cody Golobef - Canada -2007-10 - Men's Hockey - 2018 (bronze)



Sarah Nurse - Canada - 2013-17 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026



Alex Rigsby - USA - 2010-14 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (gold), 2022 (silver)



Blayre Turnbull - Canada - 2011-15 - Women's Hockey - 2018 (silver), 2022 (gold), 2026



Kristen Campbell - Canada - 2017-20 - Women's Hockey - 2022 (gold)



Ben Street - Canada - 2005-10 - Men's Hockey - 2022



Daryl Watts - Canada - 2019-22 - Women's Hockey - 2026

Czechia

Adéla Šapovalivová - Czechia - 2026-Present - Women's Hockey - 2026

Coaches

Bob Johnson (head coach) - 1966-82 - Men's Hockey - 1976



Mark Johnson (head coach) - 1976-79 - Women's Hockey - 2010



Tony Granato (asst./head coach) - 1983-87 - Men's Hockey - 2014, 2018



Carla MacLeod (Canada) - 2001-05 - Women's Hockey - 2014



Chris Chelios (asst. coach) - 1981-83 - Men's Hockey - 2018

