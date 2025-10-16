How to watch, listen to top-20 matchup of Wisconsin Badgers hockey & Minnesota State
Wisconsin Badgers fans may have gotten a sneak peek at this season's team during a 6-0 exhibition victory inside the Kohl Center last week, but the Wisconsin men's hockey team kicks things into full gear in Madison this weekend. A meeting between top-20 teams and a reunion of UW head coach Mike Hastings and his former program is on deck for a Thursday-Friday two-game series.
Hastings is in his third season with the No. 17 Badgers (2-0-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) after leaving the No. 20 Minnesota State Mavericks. In Mankato, the three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, given to the top coach in NCAA Division I men's ice hockey, led MSU to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022, and won eight conference regular-season championships in his final nine seasons with the Mavericks.
Wisconsin Associate Head Coach Todd Knott, Strength Coach Tom Inkrott, and Director of Hockey Operations/Video Coordinator Luke Regnor joined Hastings in departing the Mavericks for the Badgers when Hastings was hired by UW in 2023.
Badgers fans might recognize Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand behind the opposing bench. Strand was an associate head coach for Wisconsin during former UW head coach Mike Eaves' final season with the Badgers. On Strand's staff is Troy Ward, who served as Associate Head Coach for the first three years of Eaves' tenure as the Badgers' head coach.
What time, TV channel is Wisconsin Badgers hockey on?
Wisconsin and Minnesota play tonight, Thursday, October 16th, and tomorrow, Friday, October 17th. Both games inside the Kohl Center begin at 7:00 p.m. central.
Fans can watch the games on Big Ten Plus. A discount of $30 off an annual subscription to the streaming service is currently available by using the code "SOCIAL30" or by visiting bigtenplus.com/social
Alternatively, fans can tune in to hear Brian Posick on the radio, either locally in Madison on 1310AM, or via The Varsity Network.