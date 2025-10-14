Wisconsin women's hockey reclaims unanimous number-one ranking
A single vote last week will keep Wisconsin women's hockey from spending a full year as the country's unanimously voted number-one team. After a one-week hiatus, however, the Wisconsin Badgers are back as the undisputed top-ranked team in women's college hockey.
Wisconsin had received every first-place vote in both major polls since October 15, 2024. Last week, one voter in the USCHO.com poll put the Ohio State Buckeyes in the top spot of their ballot, despite UW remaining undefeated. No. 2 Ohio State had just completed a road sweep of the top-10 Colgate Red Raiders. The Badgers and Buckeyes are the only teams that have been ranked number one since February 14, 2023.
Wisconsin women's hockey sweeps No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
That lone dissenting vote returned to the Badgers' column this week after a pair of top-five victories in Madison. Wisconsin swept the No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs with a thrilling finish in Game 1, scoring twice in the final 21 seconds, and a shutout victory in Game 2.
Wisconsin has another opportunity this weekend against the highly-regarded Vermont Catamounts. UW plays in this weekend's Women's Ice Breaker tournament hosted by the Union Garnet Chargers in Schenectady, New York. The Badgers and Catamounts will meet in the first round of the tournament. Vermont received two votes in this week's USCHO poll. Wisconsin will play either Union or the St. Anselm Hawks to close the weekend, depending on first-round results.
After its trip out east, the Badgers return to LaBahn Arena next weekend to host conference foe Minnesota State. The Mavericks received votes in both polls this week.