Wisconsin men's hockey slips but polls set up top-10 matchup
With a split against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team took a slight stumble in the polls, but it was nowhere near enough to dislodge UW from the top ten. Although OSU remains just on the outside looking in of the rankings, Wisconsin's next opponent is unanimously ranked No. 1.
The Badgers travel to East Lansing this weekend to face the top-ranked Michigan State Spartans on the road. MSU has been the unanimous favorite in both the USCHO.com and USA Hockey polls in back-to-back weeks.
Wisconsin may not share Michigan State's spot atop the polls, but it does in the Big Ten standings. UW and MSU have each amassed 11 points in conference play thus far, and have set up a must-watch matchup for college hockey fans.
Head coach Mike Hastings' Badgers lost a few votes in the USCHO.com poll, but it was not enough to knock his team out of its No. 7 ranking. In the USA Hockey poll, however, Wisconsin slipped down one spot to No. 8.
The rankings set up UW's second top-ten matchup in three weeks. Before the Badgers hosted Ohio State this past weekend, Wisconsin earned a split on the road against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.
"I don't think it changed our mindset going into the weekend," Badgers captain Ben Dexheimer said of facing the No. 1 team in the nation. "It's more of just, it's obviously exciting. They're the best team in the country and they're number one for a reason. Everyone wants to play the best, so I think that gets everyone a little bit more excited."
These Badgers are no strangers to facing top-ranked teams on the road. Twice last season, UW went into a hostile environment to face the nation's #1, including once at Michigan State, an arena Dexheimer is looking forward to leading his team back into.
"Personally, I love playing on the road. I like being in those environments where they're loud and everyone's rooting against you," the senior noted.