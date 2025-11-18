Wisconsin football vs Minnesota Gophers time, TV revealed
In the final week of the season, the Wisconsin Badgers football team heads across state lines to face its Border Battle rival. With Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line, Wisconsin (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) will attempt to dispatch of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the Badgers might be hoping to rekindle some TV timeslot magic along the way.
UW has struggled against its traditional rivals recently. When the Badgers travel to Minneapolis and face the Gophers inside Huntington Bank Stadium, it will be over two years since Wisconsin last won a matchup for a rivalry trophy. With losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Minnesota last season, Wisconsin emptied its trophy case for the first time since 2003.
Perhaps, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell can lean into some superstition and replicate an early-season win on a familiar television network.
Wisconsin Badgers football vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on FS1
Wisconsin and Minnesota will kick off on November 29th, the Saturday following Thanksgiving (unlike last season's Black Friday affair). The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. Central. Fox Sports 1 will televise the 135th all-time meeting between the Badgers and Gophers.
UW has only played in the mid-afternoon window on FS1 once this season. It was all the way back in Week 2 when the Badgers hosted the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders inside Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won that matchup in blowout fashion 42-10.
In Big Ten play, UW has twice played on FS1, both times in primetime. Those games came when Iowa shut out Wisconsin in Madison, and when the Badgers traveled to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks, falling 21-7.
Wisconsin is 1-1 in conference play this season, playing in the mid-afternoon time slot, with both games at home. First, UW was shut out by the Ohio State Buckeyes. More recently, however, the Badgers earned their first win over a ranked opponent in the Luke Fickell era, defeating the Washington Huskies 13-10.
Just maybe, the stars will align with this matchup in the right timeslot on the right television network, preventing Minnesota from claiming Paul Bunyan's Axe for the fourth-time in five seasons, something that has not happened since 1990.