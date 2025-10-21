Wisconsin Badgers football vs Oregon Ducks TV, time revealed
After losing nine consecutive Big Ten football games, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to end the skid. The next opportunity to do so will not come easily for Wisconsin football, as it heads out on the road to face the nation's eighth-ranked team, the Oregon Ducks.
With back-to-back shutout losses, UW is in a tailspin. The Badgers have not won a conference game or beaten a power conference opponent in over a year. As Wisconsin tries to get back on track, it next faces an opponent it nearly upset a season ago inside Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin football to face Oregon Ducks in primetime
The Big Ten announced on Sunday that Wisconsin and Oregon would play in primetime. The Badgers and Ducks kick off at 6:00 p.m. central, or 4:00 p.m. local time in Eugene. Fox Sports 1 will carry the telecast.
It marks the second time in three weeks that UW plays in a primetime on FS1. Two weeks ago, the Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in the same television slot. Wisconsin lost that matchup 37-0.
This will be the third time this season Wisconsin plays in primetime and the first time on the road. In Week 1, UW hosted the Miami (OH) Redhawks on a Thursday night on Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin and Oregon last met in 2024. That game, also televised in primetime by NBC/Peacock, went down to the wire. The Badgers entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. The Ducks, however, scored 10-unanswered fourth-quarter points to improve to 11-0.