Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey unveils the coolest National Championship rings
The Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team knows how to commemorate a national championship the right way.
Head coach Mark Johnson won his eighth title as Badgers head coach last season, and his program has become experts at nailing all the details on the championship ring.
The team unveiled the details for this group's hardware, and the result is spectacular.
The top of the ring features a timeless "motion W" gem surrounded by diamonds and the words "National Champions," but the real masterpiece is under the hood.
That top of the ring flips up, and underneath is a 3D model of LaBahn Arena carved into the ring.
On the underside of the lid is a replica of all eight of the team's championship banners, with an important note that "we want more."
The eight national championships are also noted around the rim of the ring.
On the side is the Badgers' program-record 38-1-2 win total from the championship season along with replicas of the conference and national championship trophies they won.
Engraved inside of the ring is Johnson' mantra "Monday always comes" along with the scores from their Frozen Four victories.
The championship ring does the perfect job of properly celebrating the historic season in luxury, without being too over-the-top or gaudy.
It has a timeless style to it, with subtle details that really make it special.
That's how you properly celebrate an eighth national title.